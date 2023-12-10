Update [Sun 10th Dec, 2023 23:55 GMT]:

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero was officially unveiled by Bandai Namco at this year's Game Awards show for PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms. Unfortunately, there's no mention of a Nintendo release (at least yet). If we hear any developments we'll let you know.

According to the official description, the game takes the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi series and raises it to "new levels". Players will be able to "learn and master an incredible roster of playable characters", which each come with their own signature abilities, transformations and techniques.

As previously noted, Budokai Tenkaichi 2 (2006) and Budokai Tenkaichi 3 (2007), were were both released on the Wii.

In some other Dragon Ball news, Bandai Namco has provided an update about the termination of online services in Dragon Ball Card Warriors. Part of the game will terminate its data transfer service next week on 18th December 2023.

"To play the offline version while keeping the data used in the online version, you will need to transfer the data. If you have not transferred your data yet, please complete the transfer by the deadline."

Original article [Sat 7th Oct, 2023 02:45 BST]:

Back in March of this year, Bandai Namco announced it was working on a brand new Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi game.

Now, in an update, Dragon Ball fans have discovered a trademark for "Sparking! Zero" was filed in the US at the end of last month. The Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi series is known as the Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! series in Japan and the original three titles all include "Sparking!" in their name.

It's led to speculation about the next game's official title and a possible announcement in the near future:

Gematsu: "The trademark could suggest the game’s title will be Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Zero, at least in Japan, as well as that a follow-up announcement is coming soon."

At the moment, all we know about this next game is that it's still in the "early stages of development" and no platforms or release date have been announced yet. Bandai Namco has also shown a brief teaser video of Goku in his Super Saiyan Blue form from the Dragon Ball Super series.

As previously noted, the Budokai Tenkaichi games started out life in 2005 on the PlayStation with Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi. It was followed by Budokai Tenkaichi 2 in 2006 and Budokai Tenkaichi 3 in 2007, which were both released on the Nintendo Wii.

