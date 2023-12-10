Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Sun 10th Dec, 2023 23:55 GMT]:

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero was officially unveiled by Bandai Namco at this year's Game Awards show for PlayStation, Xbox and PC platforms. Unfortunately, there's no mention of a Nintendo release (at least yet). If we hear any developments we'll let you know.

According to the official description, the game takes the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi series and raises it to "new levels". Players will be able to "learn and master an incredible roster of playable characters", which each come with their own signature abilities, transformations and techniques.

As previously noted, Budokai Tenkaichi 2 (2006) and Budokai Tenkaichi 3 (2007), were were both released on the Wii.

In some other Dragon Ball news, Bandai Namco has provided an update about the termination of online services in Dragon Ball Card Warriors. Part of the game will terminate its data transfer service next week on 18th December 2023.