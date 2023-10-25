Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

At the end of last year, Bandai Namco announced it would terminate the online service for Dragon Ball Card Warriors in 2023.

It's now provided an update on this, revealing the service will shut down at the end of this month on 30th October 2023. Card Warriors will be an offline mode from then onwards, where players take on CPU opponents.

On October 30, 2023, Dragon Ball Card Warriors, a part of the game's mode, will cease to offer online services.



From now on, it will be an offline version of Dragon Ball Card Warriors where you can play against the CPU. — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) October 23, 2023

To continue using the data from the online version, you'll need to transfer it. This transfer feature will also terminate at the end of 2023. Here's the full rundown:

The data transfer function will also end by the end of 2023, so customers who have not yet transferred their data should do so before the deadline.

Data cannot be transferred from the offline version to the online version.

After the data transfer function ends, data cannot be transferred from the online version to the offline version.

This free card game update was only added to the Switch version of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot in March 2022. You can learn more in our previous update: