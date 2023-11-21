Nintendo has today rolled out a new update for Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the Switch. This is the first update since the game's release, bumping the title up to Version 1.0.1.

There's not all that much there, but what Nintendo has done is made some adjustments to heart points, the staff credits and provided some general updates to further improve the overall gameplay experience. You can get the full rundown in the official patch notes below:

Latest update: Ver. 1.0.1 (Released November 20, 2023)

Heart Points

Selecting “Restart” or “Exit Course” will revert points to what they were before entering the course.

Staff Credits

Additions and adjustments have been made to staff names.

General Updates