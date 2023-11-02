Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Sega has revealed the Blue Blur is getting a brand new 3D action-platformer called Sonic Dream Team, the only catch is it's an Apple Arcade exclusive.

Sonic Dream Team launches on 5th December 2023 and will see Sonic and friends race across 12 levels & four worlds to stop Dr Eggman's bizarre dreams from coming true. Apart from Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy, Rouge the Bat and Cream the Rabbit will also be making a return as playable characters.

Although Apple Arcade exclusives have been released on other platforms before, as highlighted by Sonic Stadium, Sega games like Sonic Racing and Chu Chu Rocket! Universe have been restricted to this platform. In saying this, there are claims elsewhere this deal "only prevents the release on other mobile platforms".