Nintendo has been incredibly busy in recent months bolstering the Switch lineup with all sorts of new first-party offerings. Following on from WarioWare: Move It! just a few weeks ago, it's now preparing for the return of Super Mario RPG.

This classic Square game started out on the Super Nintendo in 1996 and this week returns in the form of a remake with updated visuals and sound, and even some tweaks to the gameplay. In our own hands on here at Nintendo Life, we thought it might just be the most faithful remake we've ever played.