Take a look at any Best Super NES RPG list and you’ll see a veritable bounty of genre favourites. Chrono Trigger. Final Fantasy VI. EarthBound. Terranigma. Dragon Quest V. The fact that Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars often finds itself on those lists is a real testament to its status as a classic.
In 2023, we’re getting the chance to relive the origins of Mario’s RPG adventures in Super Mario RPG, a Switch remake of the 1996 original, which saw Nintendo and Square team up to blend Mario’s colourful platforming charm with traditional turn-based RPG mechanics. And, after playing through the first three hours of this remake, we’ve been reminded of just why Super Mario RPG is often considered not only one of the best SNES RPGs but one of the best RPGs ever.
What struck us about this 2023 remake in the opening hours is just how incredibly faithful the game is to its 1996 original. From a look-and-feel perspective, this is essentially the same title we first played all those years ago. The visuals have of course been entirely redone, but the 3D top-down perspective and the squished-down character models are straight out of the SNES original. The new visuals and colours look fantastic, and the true vibrancy of the Mushroom Kingdom (and neighbouring locations) has been brought to back to life. If we’re to use a cliché, this is exactly how we remember it looking back in 1996. Whether it retains that feeling throughout is yet to be seen, but the opening hours are extremely promising.
Of course, not everyone is going to be returning to Super Mario RPG, and this rerelease gives many a chance to experience Mario’s RPG origins for the first time. Early on, this remake proves that it's an exceptional gateway into the genre – there are plenty of tutorials, the controls are simple, and it effortlessly blends Mario’s platforming prowess with all of the tricks of the RPG genre.
this is exactly how we remember it looking back in 1996.
No time is wasted throwing you into the action. The first few minutes see Mario running through Bowser’s castle to save Princess Peach, after all. Things don’t quite go to plan, but they also don’t go in the way you’d expect, either. This is an RPG that trims all of the fat from the genre – there’s no complicated story about crystals, personal growth, or defeating God, you don’t need to grind, and the early game’s pacing is extremely brisk. But it’s also stuffed full of charm and humour.
Super Mario RPG is really, really silly. Mario communicates through gestures and re-enacts events to hilarious effect, and NPCs interact with him as though he’s a celebrity, tricking him into jumping and freaking out when he’s talking to them. That lighthearted tone also carries through into the pacing: you'll go from a town to a dungeon to a short minigame within minutes, and every single aspect of the game feels daft or fun. Rolling down the river on a barrel is surprisingly challenging, it turns out. But we were grinning from ear to ear all the time.
Ignoring those minigames, the basic gameplay is split into two separate styles. On the field, you can explore, talk to NPCs, and find treasure chests, which are floating in the air like boxes which Mario needs to jump to hit, or – in dungeons – fight enemies. A truly 3D Mario game was still a few months away in 1996, but Super Mario RPG’s 3D-esque environments let you look around towns, walk into houses, and jump in eight different directions. The remake retains that picturesque box-like feel to a tee; each location and screen is small, but now you can use the full 360 degrees.
If you’re coming back to the game, then a lot of the magic will be spotting those minor tweaks and extra details. The Mushroom Kingdom is full of Toads – some have facial hair, while others have actual hair, and the attention to detail in the grass, water, and brickwork is beautiful. Rose Town, the second town in the game, also gets a similar treatment. If you’re new, however, then the way the early game breaks up the locations – from towns to dungeons – is what will stand out the most. Early locations tend to have a handful of buildings, a shop, and an inn, to explore, and each place is easy to navigate. Even the dungeons are fairly linear, with the Kero Sewers and Forest Maze being two locations that require a bit more puzzle-solving or navigation.
Super Mario RPG is really, really silly.
Then there’s the combat. If you’ve played Mario & Luigi or Paper Mario, then a lot of the elements will be familiar to you. But if you’re completely new to Mario RPGs, then Super Mario RPG is probably the best place to start.
Characters can do a standard normal attack or use a Special – skills that use Flower Points (like magic) – to do damage. There’s an added level of interaction with the Action Command, where if you time an extra button press perfectly, you’ll do extra damage. You can also guard against enemy attacks when they return the favour.
Combat is also where the most new additions have come in, and so far, they slot in perfectly to the gameplay loop. If you time your Action Command just right, not only will you do extra damage, but you’ll also do splash damage to the rest of your opponents. If you get really good at this – and it’s not as easy as it sounds – then turn-based encounters become breezy, fast-paced affairs that are over in seconds. And while this doesn’t factor in much during the early game, depending on the characters in your active party, you’ll get a Party Buff if you manage to chain perfectly timed hits together.
There are also Triple Moves, a brand new attack that sees all three of your party members team up to deal devastating damage to a single enemy (or group). Throughout fights, you’ll charge up a meter in the bottom-left corner of the screen by timing your attacks or blocks perfectly. Once the meter is at 100% you can unleash a dazzlingly animated Triple Move featuring all three characters in your party. We’ve only seen Mario, Mallow, and Geno’s so far, but like everything else in the game, we’re sure they will all put a smile on our faces.
All in all, the first three hours of Super Mario RPG’s Switch remake have reminded us of just how delightful the original was. The SNES game is timeless, and so far, the Switch remake retains that level of excellence that we experienced in '96. If it manages to retain the charm and joy all the way through, all while sprinkling in a few little touches throughout, then we reckon every Mario fan – of Super Mario RPG or the character in general – will have their wish come true come 17th November.
Oh, this is great news. I prefer rpg to the paper mario series (and that's not to take anything away from paper mario.) Hope we see a sequel
I'm hoping after this and the TTYD remake we get a Paper mario 64 remake, it is my favorite Mario RPG and a top 5 game for me
Exactly the impression I got, an extremely faithful remake, but with a couple of addition to the combat system, extras and incredibly beautiful visuals... can't wait to replay Super Mario RPG thanks to it!
Absolutely wonderful news!
I hope they also give us the OG version... along with the N64 Virtual
starting today im officially PUMPED for this game! probably the last SNES game i ever rented, as i believe i already had a PSX at this point. I never got to beat it or even get very far but i loved it!
Honestly, never heard each letter of SNES or NES pronounced individually until I started watching internet videos. Growing up, we just pronounced it as one word. I know it's an acronym, and I know this doesn't matter at all. Just an interesting observation.
Now all we need is a mario and Luigi remake
I can't wait for this game!
Despite growing up during the era (I was born in '81), I never did get the original game and only ever played a little bit via emulation. Plus, by the time it was released, I was more into PC gaming (and eventually got an N64).
I guess, in the end, it worked out as I get to experience "for the first time" in a more modern form.
This game came out 5 years ago on the SNES Classic for $20 more and with 20 more SNES games. I think a release like this would have made a lot more sense with a game that wasn't made accessible in recent years. Or you know.... just make a new game. Clearly they spend time and energy making this from the ground up. Why didn't they just make a new story with the same characters and come out with Mario RPG 2. Oh well, I'm sure plenty of people will enjoy it just not me. I guess I'm also sure that like me some of the 5,300,000 people that bought a SNES mini won't feel the need buy this game again even if it is cool that they kept the feel of the game close to the original masterpiece. And I'm sure there are others that missed out on the SNES classic. Really my hope is that they are trying to gauge interest for a sequel... but to be honest I am very interested... but very uninterested in just a rerelease with new graphics.
@GrailUK I'm the opposite, I prefer Paper Mario because of the badge system etc., but still absolutely love Super Mario RPG and would gladly take a sequel!
@Papery0shi Couldn't agree more, 64 is also a fantastic game and absolutely deserving an official remake (although luckily in the meantime a fan called MasterKillua is making a texture pack for it)!
@Princess_Lilly Really hope all the games that are getting remakes on Switch will eventually get the original versions added to NSO just like Link's Awakening did.
I've never ever played the original.
As someone who loves Mario games (both 2D and 3D) but isn't particularly a fan of RPG games at all I'm unsure whether I'll like it or not
I am looking forward to playing this over the holidays.
It's a great way to know what's perfect is gonna remain perfect
I'm going to use my last voucher to get it day one. Maybe this time I'll see the true ending. I stronglt recommend this game. It's funny, beautiful and so fun! A true gem!
That’s good to read. It already seems to be faithful just from the footage alone. A little dialogue has been changed in spots but whatever. The game itself still looks and sounds like such a joy to play. As long as it’s been since I played this on Wii VC, it’ll still feel like new in addition to all of this. People who are truly new are in for a happy, delightful treat.
I’m really looking forward to this. It sounds like a perfect game for the holiday/Thanksgiving season.
I did't play the original. I was in my last year of college and was more vested in Madden and fighting games to pick this up. Now I'm really looking forward to it.
@JohnnyC It's the opposite for me. Never heard as one word growing up; always letters. I think it'a one of those regional oddities.
I'm excited for this game, and hope it comes with some fun preorder bonuses.
Man, November 17th cannot come soon enough!
SE is on a roll this year, this game and Star Ocean 2 R, never thought I'd see the day
@TG1 I wonder what the pre-order bonuses would be if that did happen. I know GameStop would have something lame like pins that are just PNGs of the characters.
Such a special game this is! Glad to see the faithfulness to the remake. Can't wait to see the Secret Final Fantasy boss!
Very m7ch looking forward to this. But in general I would prefer collections with QOL improvements and new entries in a series.
With Paper Mario no longer an RPG, and the Mario & Luigi series now defunct,
I expect they're seeing how this does with a view to making a sequel on the Switch successor.
This was such an awesome game when I got it back when it released on the SNES. I’ve gone back and beaten it a few times, so it seems like an inevitability that I’ll pick this up at some point. The switch re-invigorated my love for RPGs, so I still have quite a few to get through before going back to this. Great to hear it retains the charm from the original.
I like how when you start your adventure in this game, you actually traveling clockwise around the world going back to where you started. Anyways I already got this game pre-order but probably won't be able to get to it until I finish Sea of Stars, Baten Kaitos 1 & 2, and Star Ocean: The Second Story R first. Ooh so many RPGs this holiday.
I wish it were not a "faithful remake", the last time I went to play the SNES version I didn't like it much
@JohnnyC I had the exact opposite experience. I never heard it pronounced "Sness" or "Ness" until I watched Alex on these videos. We always pronounced each initial (an initialism rather than an acronym, like SCOTUS, where the letters are designed to be pronounced as a single word).
When I first heard Alex say, "Sness," I had NO idea what he was talking about, until I listened a few times.
Can’t wait to play this!
I remember wanting to get the SNES version for my birthday way back in '96 if it was released in time (and hopefully xmas instead if not, as they were pretty much the only times we got new games), and was absolutely gutted when it got cancelled. I've played a bit of it since it was finally released over here in various ways (Wii eShop, but mostly on the SNES mini), but hopefully this remake 17.5 years later will finally get me to finish it. It very much looks like the game I always wanted it to be.
I loved the ness game, but never finished it (for some reason) i think i just had to many games at that time.
I am thrilled for this one! Love good remakes.
I seriously hope we will get a new one Mario RPG 2 on the Switch 2.
@JohnnyC "Nez" and "Snez" is how I've always said them, that's just what people called them back then (I believe such terms were popularised by TV shows like GamesMaster and Games World - they're just easier to say as single-syllable names).
I wish it was more of a remake with some added features and bonuses instead of just a remaster like this.
@BobaTheFett Probably where the kids where I grew up got it. If GamesMaster said it, I'm taking that as the King's English.
