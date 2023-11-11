Following a Super Mario Bros. Wonder leak in October, it looks like Super Mario RPG for Switch has now also been made available ahead of its official launch next week.

Although the game isn't out until 17th November, dataminer 'OatmealDome' has confirmed the game has now been "leaked to the internet". Other details like the codename and game engine have also been revealed, apparently.

The same source goes on to mention how if you "don't want to see spoilers", you might want to take the necessary precautions now, which could range from blocking keywords on social media to staying away from certain subreddits.

While this game is technically based on a 1996 Super Nintendo release, the remake does contain upgraded graphics, a remastered soundtrack, and some other tweaks here and there, so there's the possibility there may be some spoilers.

Obviously, Nintendo won't be too happy about the game being played ahead of its official release, either.