So, time has rung on Nintendo's latest Indie World Showcase, with a bunch of small, medium, and large Switch announcements for games coming from independent studios the world over.

We got the long-awaited news of Outer Wilds, which got a December release date in its new Archaeologist Edition guise. a reveal of an unfinished Shantae sequel getting spruced up and completed for launch next year, and date for A Highland Song, and Moonstone Island, and a bunch of other neat-looking little announcements.