Nintendo Indie World Showcase Switch OLED
Image: Gemma Smith / Nintendo Life

So, time has rung on Nintendo's latest Indie World Showcase, with a bunch of small, medium, and large Switch announcements for games coming from independent studios the world over.

We got the long-awaited news of Outer Wilds, which got a December release date in its new Archaeologist Edition guise. a reveal of an unfinished Shantae sequel getting spruced up and completed for launch next year, and date for A Highland Song, and Moonstone Island, and a bunch of other neat-looking little announcements.

Personally? We thought it was a low-key winner — a great mix of games that highlights the breadth and depth of the Switch's library. And we'd been waiting for Outer Wilds news for a long time now. A date for the long-since-announced Braid: Anniversary Edition sneaked in the end there, too, and Braid is essentially King of the Indies. Everyone's a winner!

But what did you think? Let us know what rating you would award the November 2023 Indie World Direct in the poll below:

How would you rate the November 2023 Nintendo Indie World Showcase, on a scale of 1-10?