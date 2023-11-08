Nintendo's Mario Movie, which made its debut earlier this year, has had an incredibly positive impact on the sales and downloads of Super Mario games.

After being watched by around 169.84 million people and a cumulative global box-office revenue of $1,361.25 million, Nintendo experienced some immediate year-on-year increases in sales of its evergreen Switch titles.

Nintendo's Mario mobile game app downloads were also up year-on-year, and merchandise sales have also received a boost:

"Sell-through of evergreen titles related to Super Mario from April through September increased appreciably year-on-year. Mobile app downloads and merchandise sales also increased."

The new release Super Mario Bros. Wonder has also got off to a great start and Nintendo also thinks the Mario Movie may have helped with the large sales volume. It's also expecting future Mario-related titles to get a sales boost from the movie.