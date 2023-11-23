The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - New Releases

Alina of the Arena (DANGEN Entertainment, 23rd Nov) - Alina of the Arena is a roguelike deckbuilding tactics game that combines the finest elements from the best in the genre. Play as Alina, a formidable female gladiator who must engage in relentless combat in front of a bloodthirsty crowd to survive, round by round. With roguelike deckbuilding and hex-based tactics, players are no longer bound by simple attack and defense. Make use of dodges, knockbacks and anything you can to stay alive! Dynamic Deckbuilding Pick up dozens of cards, keep the ones you need, and craft a unique deck as you fight your way through randomized levels that present a different challenge each run! Hex-based Tactics Unlike traditional deck builders that focus on attack and defense, the tactics element adds a dimension of positioning. Dupe your enemies into attacking each other, or use the terrain to gain an upper hand. Dual Equipment System Carry equipment in both hands to enhance your cards!

Arcade Archives Dinorex (HAMSTER, 16th Nov) - Dinorex is a fighting game released by TAITO in 1992. Choose from 6 available dinosaurs and do battle to win the amazoness queen, and the title of Dino Rex: the king of the land! Acquiring various types of egg-shaped items and weapons can give you an advantage in a battle. The "Arcade Archives" series has faithfully reproduced many classic Arcade masterpieces. Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores. Please enjoy the masterpiece that built a generation for video games. *This game uses the Japanese ROM for the main part of the game. The options menu and manual are available in Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

ASMR Slicing (QubicGames, 25th Nov) - Choose your favorite cutting tool no matter if it's a playing card, flosser or just a simple kitchen knife. Just cut, cut, cut and experience those satisfying ASMR sounds! Slice a variety of colorful objects made of kinetic sand in the shapes of food, toys, buildings, everyday objects and ordinary cubes or blocks! Need to raise the difficulty level a bit? Turn on the challenge mode! Cut off the right weight, divide an object into a given number of parts, cut an item perfectly in half, or find things hidden inside! Progress to unlock new mysterious objects and collect coins for completed levels to buy epic blades ranging from lightsabers and credit cards to axes and chainsaws!



Colored Effects (Flynns Arcade, 23rd Nov) - Colored Effects is a puzzle platformer game with unique handcrafted levels and a simple design. Play in this peaceful environment, solve puzzles and collect the gems to complete each level. - Colors and Effects Effects are the abilities you use in the game, each effect is unique and distinguishable by its own color. Switching Colors at the right moment is the key to progress. - Unique Bosses Encounter bosses in between levels, each boss has unique attacks and requires a different way to defeat it. - Restart and try again You may die or get trapped in this game, nothing prevents you from restarting at any moment and getting back in an instant.

Criss Cross (moesoft, 25th Nov) - Character sprites and CGs are made using the E-mote animation system. When they breathe, wink, or speak, it all looks very realistic. Each character’s lines are fully dubbed in Japanese. Does liking someone really make you happy? I disagree. We might just enjoy the feeling of liking someone. I live in a serene and peaceful little village. There are no wars, and everything here is very pleasant, just like heaven or a utopia. In this perfect world, we meet and get to know each other. People's emotions constantly intersect. Why exactly do we live? And why were we born here? If we do whatever it takes to get everything we need, is this really our way of winning? I'm confused amidst a whirlpool of shifting emotions… This is how these crisscrossed stories have developed.

Da Da Daungo (APOLLŌN, 16th Nov) - The outcome of the game is not decided solely by the number of remaining cards. Make full use of the bingo board and compete for scores! for me to win It's okay to lose your hand. You can aim for bingo You can also interfere with your opponent's bingo. Use your head to turn the battle to your advantage! What card did I have? Where is that card now? Is this okay to doubt? The number of cards in your opponent's hand is Other players' bingo boards Everyone's points are The current number of turns is Move here! Doubt! Bingo! Daungo! ◆Tutorial ・You can practice with the CPU by yourself. ◆Online ・With friends (friend matching) ・With someone (random matching) Da Da Daungo! Let's play with all your friends! "More fun tomorrow"

Deleted (EpiXR, 23rd Nov) - This game is an intense, fast-paced rogue-lite twin-stick shooter that will push your skills to the limit! Take control of a powerful drone and prepare to face off against hordes of enemies standing in your way. Are you ready for the ultimate challenge? Start your adventure with one of four primary weapons and defeat enemies in upcoming arenas. Use your shield and dash to not get hit by the different types of enemies. Some shoot at you, some explode, and some have their guard up against you at all times. The further you progress, the tougher they get! Collect currency and upgrade your drone with new weapons and passive skills. Choose a secondary weapon as your back-up and useful skills like energy absorbtion and level them up after each run! Prepare for challenging bossfights along the way as you move forward!

Drawing Carnival (QubicGames, 25th Nov) - Grab your neon markers, spray paints, stick-on diamonds or glitter powder and use them to create amazing masterpieces! Divide your favorite portrait or any painting into four parts. Choose what you're going to paint with, decide which colors you're going to use, create a perfect image and put the painting in a frame to sell it! Paint the traditional way with markers or go crazy! Color by numbers by sticking glowing diamonds, apply glue to the picture and color it by sprinkling glitter, or apply stencils and use spray for unique effects! Fill empty walls in the exhibition by hanging your art and see how people gather around your painting to buy it. Choose the best deal and make as much money as possible to decorate your exhibition. Change the look of the walls or floors and purchase new decorations to make this place as beautiful as your works!

Evil Diary (Ratalaika Games, 23rd Nov) - Enter a post-apocalyptic urban wasteland where your goal is to reach a secure zone, but you have to cut across areas overrun with monsters. Take on the role of of Eve, a fierce heroine who is determined to survive the horror by any means necessary. Shoot down enemies from afar or slash them up close and clear the way towards freedom. Featuring 32 intense levels where you can follow the fate of a survivor following his diary writings. Evil Diary will satisfy your urge to slay hordes of grotesque monsters.

Eyra: The Crow Maiden (Nami Tentou, 16th Nov) - Embark on an epic adventure as Eyra, a young priestess of the Koruhaurus tribe, in Eyra: The Crow Maiden! A captivating 8-bit indie game that blends exploration and action platforming elements. Join Eyra and her loyal crow companion, Nunkamah, on a perilous quest to rescue the kidnapped warriors of their tribe from the clutches of the evil Infernal Marauder.

Final Shot (ESDigital Games, 24th Nov) - Get ready for the ultimate shooter experience with Final Shot! Immerse yourself in a world of high-stakes action and intense battles, where every shot counts and every move could mean the difference between victory and defeat. As a skilled marksman, you'll need to use your wits and your arsenal of weapons to take down enemy forces and complete challenging missions. From stealthy sniping to all-out assaults, you'll need to adapt to changing situations and stay one step ahead of your opponents. But don't think it will be easy — Final Shot is a top-down action game that demands precision, skill, and nerves of steel. With its stunning graphics and addictive gameplay, you'll be hooked from the first shot. So if you're ready to take on the ultimate shooter challenge, download Final Shot today and get ready to unleash your inner warrior. It's time to show the world what you're made of — are you ready for the final shot?

Find the Pairs Memo Game for Kids (McPepper, 16th Nov) - Don't have a friend on hand and want to play against someone? Then try your luck against the “Find the Pairs” cat, a virtual cat (artificial intelligence) that competes against you in the memory game! The perfect “find the pairs” memory game! Perfect for when you don't have a friend nearby to play with! Because here you can play against a funny cat! The artificial intelligence of this unique memory game (find the pairs card game) enables fun game sessions against the cat. The level of difficulty and intelligence of your opponent is freely selectable, which makes the memory game perfect for children aged 1 to 9! There are already find the pair games, but here you play against a virtual cat, which is a unique experience. There are also a variety of card motifs to choose from. In addition to various hand-painted animal motifs and objects, there are also flash cards and even math problems that need to be solved.

Frogvival (Marginalact, 24th Nov) - You are what you eat, and in Frogvival you can experience that assessment. Frogvival is a survival game where you can devour animals to mutate into them! You can gather the food to cook it, you can craft weapons and objects. You can build, fight, explore, and create your world full of frogs! In Frogvival you can: Build your house, constructing different floors and walls Decorate your house with 50+ items like bookshelves, carpets, and paintings Survival on the swamp Cook delicious meals to fulfill never-ending hunger Explore the wide world around you!

Girl Dress Up Classic (Artem Kritinin, 16th Nov) - In this exciting game for girls, you can paint your dreams in bright colours, creating unique looks and turning every day into a real fashion holiday. Game Features: Huge selection of clothes: A huge wardrobe with endless combinations of stylish outfits, accessories, shoes and makeup awaits you. You can create hundreds of unique looks that express your personality. Stylish Hairstyles and Makeup: You can experiment with different hairstyles and makeup options to create a look that will highlight your uniqueness and beauty. Inspiration and creativity: The game will allow you to develop your taste and sense of style, as well as be inspired to create your own fashion looks in real life. Prepare yourself for an exciting journey into the world of fashion and style. Create, explore and share your unique looks. Girl Dress Up Classic is a game that will make you feel like a real fashion star!

Gothic II Complete Classic (THQ Nordic, 29th Nov) - The iconic sequel to a cult classic RPG. Continue the story of the Nameless Hero in Gothic II Complete Classic, the award-winning sequel that improved on its predecessor in every way. Experience it now for the first time on Nintendo Switch™. Gothic II Complete Classic brings together the excitement of Gothic II and the add-on Night of the Raven to your fingertips for the first time on a console. You have torn down the magical barrier and released the prisoners of the Mine Valley. Now the former criminals of the forests and mountains are causing trouble around the capital of Khorinis. The town militia is powerless due to their low amount of force–outside of the town, everyone is helpless against the attacks of the bandits.

Guns and Spurs 2 (Soedesco, 24th Nov) - Take on the guise of bounty hunter Jack Lane and track down the most wanted outlaws as you bring them to justice. Track them down in a vast open world, capture them with your lasso, and challenge the most dangerous outlaws in a good old-fashioned showdown. Make sure you’re well prepared, as your opponents become increasingly more difficult. Hone your horseback riding skills, upgrade your arsenal, and pick out your best suit as you show those bandits who’s boss!

Meaning of Symbols (Cooking And, 16th Nov) - Explore a wide range of symbols! From ancient Egyptian glyphs to modern road sign symbols. Discover how these symbols have influenced human communication and perception of the world around us. You will learn visual and narrative examples to help you understand the importance of symbols in culture and everyday life. This game succeeds in making the exploration of symbols interesting and relevant to anyone interested in communication and culture.

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! -Pirates of the Disturbance- (28th Nov) - Catarina Claes is a young woman born into a family of nobility who has a memory of her past life as a high school student. She was reincarnated as a Villainess in an otome game called Fortune Lover. Exile or death were all that awaited her in this new world. However, she managed to evade these ends, and somehow made it through the year to spring break. As fate would have it, both Catarina and her adopted brother, Keith, were to board a state-of-the-art luxury liner called the Vinculum on its maiden voyage during their time away from the Academy. Once aboard the ship, she realized her friends were also in attendance on what was meant to be a luxurious journey at sea.

Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist (RedDeer, 24th Nov) - Join Nora, a spirited young witch who's made a few… reckless choices. Embark on a whimsical point-and-click adventure and help her right the wrongs she’s done. While you’re at it, help this wannabe alchemist become a licensed witch. A MAGICAL GARDENER Take on the role of a budding alchemist, tasked with nurturing magical gardens. Keep your plants from withering and gather all you can carry. Keep in mind that the clock is ticking, so don’t waste a single second. EARN A LIVING Take the literal fruits of your labor to create dozens of unique potions. You decide if you’d rather use them to remove some obstacles or sell them for a profit. Visit the nice elderly lady who runs the magic shop next door. Spend your money wisely and expand your range of possibilities. DISCOVER SECRETS Use your alchemy to revitalize the old gardens left by Nora’s grandmother. Uncover new locations and new materials to speed up your journey to the top.

Orbital Cargo Division (20th Nov) - Capt'n Christopher Novak works for the Galactic Mining Group in the Orbital Cargo Division. The department responsible for deliveries and supplies between the individual mine sites in a solar system. Together with his crew, consisting of the pilot Zoe Corvin and the technician Henry Talon, they deliver various goods from one orbital station to the next with a cargo ship. The time between the stations can sometimes last for weeks and the job itself is also quite unspectacular. That changes abruptly when they arrive at what appears to be an abandoned station. Power appears to be there, but no one is responding to their radio messages.

Pixel Game Maker Series Storm Swordsman (Gotcha Gotcha, 16th Nov) - "Pixel Game Maker Series Storm Swordsman" is a sword fighting action game. In the game, the player will play a wandering swordsman "Tetsu Nishino", who accepts the entrustment of his friend "Hachiro Yoshioka" who has not seen him for many years, to carry out a state secret assassination mission. According to intelligence, the four city lords are preparing to rebel to overthrow King Honmyo, and the player must assassinate the four city lords before the rebellion occurs. Along the way, players will engage in deathmatch with ninjutsu and sword masters in the Honmyo Kingdom. Will the player be able to complete the difficult missions or will they be killed by the knife? Or will it continue to become stronger and eventually become the strongest swordsman? The "Pixel Game Maker Series" is a series of games created using the action game creation software "Pixel Game Maker MV" that can be enjoyed on the Nintendo Switch™.

Rally Race: Offroad Simulator (Success, 24th Nov) - Offroad race simulator will take you on an adrenaline-fueled journey into the heart of rally racing. Get ready to experience the thrill of high-speed off-road competitions in this dynamic game! The game offers: • Thrilling races on unique tracks. Navigate sharp turns and challenging terrain for victory. • Immerse yourself in captivating, beautiful yet dangerous environments. Experience exceptional graphics and breathtaking landscapes. • Each race is a time trial. Plan moves, optimise racing line, and make split-second decisions to save precious seconds. • Wide selection of powerful, customisable rally cars. Choose your dream machine, upgrade performance, and fine-tune handling. • Intuitive touch controls for easy steering, acceleration, and drifting. Feel in control, whether a casual player or racing enthusiast. So, buckle up and get ready for an extreme adventure.

Roots of Pacha (Soda Den, 28th Nov) - Be a part of a thriving stone age community. Discover “ideas,” domesticate crops, befriend animals, and contribute to the growth of your village. Play with friends in co-op or explore the early days of civilization in single-player.

Snakebird Complete (Astra Logical, 24th Nov) - Introducing Snakebird Complete: The Ultimate Snakebird Experience for Nintendo Switch™! Get ready to embark on an extraordinary puzzle-solving adventure bringing together hit classic Snakebird and Snakebird Primer, offering an enhanced and complete Snakebird experience in a single, comprehensive package. Fruit-packed and ready to go: Help the snakebirds satiate their hunger over more than 120 levels. Collect fruits and grow in size, slither through treacherous level design, and reach the coveted exit. Hints at Your Fingertips: Tackling the most perplexing puzzles is now more accessible than ever! Activate the brand-new hint system anytime for a visual nudge, ensuring beginners and experts alike can enjoy Snakebird's trickiest challenges. Enhanced features: This edition brings quality-of-life improvements and game-features addition for a modern and seamless experience. Navigate islands from both titles directly from the game and take advantage of the touchscreen controls in handheld mode. Puzzle Paradise for All: Whether you're a seasoned Snakebird pro or a first-time player, Snakebird Complete offers captivating content for all skill levels. Ease yourself in with the Primer levels, which are now included by default to offer a relaxed first-time experience. Or dive straight into Snakebird classic for a ruthless yet intensely satisfying challenge.

Starlight Drifter (24th Nov) - After following a strange signal you discover an amazing ship left derelict in a remote patch of space, and soon you have a small crew assembled. Get ready to finally live your dream of exploring the vastness of the space! Featuring a mix of visual novel storytelling and open world decision-making, so that you can choose what you do, what missions to take and in between missions who to chat to and potentially get to know better... You’ll be at the helm to make your own unique mark on the universe. How will your unique space saga unfold, and how will your heroic journey end?

Super Solitaire – Card Game - Experience the classic card game with new beautiful animations and solve the puzzles by moving the cards into the right piles. Anyone who knows the game from their computer will love this app and even if you have never played Solitaire before, the game is very easy to learn.

Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens (Chris McFarland, 23rd Nov) - Slay and conquer: • Raise your shield to survive. • Defeat enemies. Find the key in each room to advance. • Level up. Acquire weapons, shields, blessings, and potions to alter your character. • Achieve a high score based on the room number you reach. Ever-changing dungeons: • ROGUELIKE RANDOMNESS. Rooms, enemies, items, and modifiers are procedurally generated every run. • PLAY YOUR WAY. Choose your character and starting weapon before each adventure. • FIGHT. Each room contains more enemies the further you go. • WEAPON MASTERY. Use the right tool for the job – each weapon behaves differently. • LOOT. Uncover higher rarity levels and item tiers the deeper you delve. • STAY HEALTHY. Drink potions, find hearts, or visit Lady Tallowmere for healing. • UNLOCK. Expand your starting arsenal by progressing far enough. Success is rewarded, not failure.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GLOBAL MATCH (SNK, 16th Nov) - KOF XIII, the final chapter in the Ash Saga—and one of the series’ most acclaimed entries—is back! This enhanced version comes with rollback netcode for exhilarating online play, as well as brand-new online lobbies that allow you to join/spectate matches with multiple players at once. Also features a packed roster of 36 playable characters, including NESTS Style Kyo, Classic Iori, and Mr. Karate! KOF’s greatest-ever 2D graphics come to life as you face off against players online and around the world!

The Traveler’s Path (29th Nov) - Put your logic and problem-solving skills to the test in The Traveler’s Path, a 3D spin on tile-based positional puzzles. From a bird’s eye view over forests, snowfields, deserts and more, it’s your job to help the traveler reach his destination by unscrambling the twisted footpath to his destination. Terrain is segmented into rotatable and swappable tiles. Only by thinking critically and a few steps ahead can you line up pieces of the path to lead the traveler from start to finish.

The Trotties Adventure (Devilish, 10th Nov) - Create your own Trottie with the incredible character design editor and help Mia, Emma, Lucy and Sophie to complete 40 missions by travelling to 10 different countries: Egypt, Italy, Japan, Madagascar and many more! Use the Trotties’ magic powers to complete the missions: super speed for a race against time, the magic pencil for making your drawings come to life, communicate with animals and fantastic creatures you find on the way, or use the magic tablet to find hidden clues. Every mission in The Trotties Adventure is unique! Stand-out features: - Game play is ideal for the littlest ones in the house. - Change the look of your characters by unlocking a wide range of clothes and hairstyles. - 40 fun missions which take place in 10 different countries. - 4 magic powers which make each mission a new adventure.

Time Master (Crescent Moon, 16th Nov) - After the disappearance of his sister Sophia (which may or may not have been his fault), talented wizard Zeno vows to never take up his wizard’s staff again. That is until a mysterious voice promises that Zeno could get his sister back. . . he only needs to take on a challenge created by the Ancients. Guide Zeno as he completes the Ancients’ trials to recover time fragments and defeat the evil wizard Lucix in this relaxing puzzle game. Experience a fully voice acted cinematic story that delivers surprises and laughs. Take on the challenge of the Ancients and master a wide variety of puzzle mechanics. Use Zeno’s ability to rewind time and collaborate with his past self to overcome obstacles. Recover time fragments by either unlocking trials and completing them in the order you choose or by perfecting previously completed trials. Oh, and help Zeno get his sister back that he “accidentally” banished.

Train Traffic Manager (Baltoro Games, 24th Nov) - Train Traffic Manager isn't your grandpa's model railway set. Think fast, plan faster, and keep those trains from turning into flaming metal confetti. In this strategy-puzzle game, you're in charge of everything from switches and signals to drawbridges and, oh yeah, preventing cataclysmic train disasters. Take on over 80 levels across diverse environments that range from sunny desertscapes to mysterious midnight scenes. It's more fun than a cactus in your caboose! Each environment has its own unique challenges. Deserts have meteor showers (because of course they do), forests have fallen trees (what's a forest without a little lumber? ), winters bring the freeze to your switches, and at midnight, well, you'll just have to see. And if the chaos of normal mode gets too much, take a breather in endless mode. No objectives, just you, the tracks, and an infinite number of trains. It's the zen garden of train management! Ready to dive into the madness?

Train Valley 2: Community Edition (Blitworks, 23rd Nov) - Build railroads, upgrade your locomotives, and keep your trains on schedule without delays or accidents to meet the ever-growing demand of the cities and industries in your tiny valley. Take your railroad company from the days of the Industrial Revolution and into the future, meeting the needs of the valley's cities and industries. So if you’ve ever wanted to solve complex logistics and transportation problems, fancied yourself as a bit of a train mogul, or you just love solving puzzles - there is a lot for players both new and old. Even if you’ve never played the original, there’s a lot to do in Train Valley 2: Community Edition! Train Valley 2: Community Edition not only includes the DLCs Passenger's Flow, Myths & Rails and Editor's Bulletin, but also a selection of 158 community made levels.

Tricky Taps - Use the levers to roll and bounce the ball along the twisty roads, without letting it drop or hit the spikes! Keep an eye out for tons of super-cool and tricky obstacles to jump and bounce out off or avoid. Collect gems and stars which are not so easy to get as you make your way through the Tricky Taps twisted levels. Don't worry if you don't succeed the first time, try again and think of a way to get them! Looking for more challenges? Try the endless mode! Play on random levels by going from one to another without any break until you lose your guard and lose. See how far you can go in one sitting and try to beat your record! All the gems you earn can be spent on ball skins and their trails. Buy and select the skin of a spiked ball or cookie and add a trail of rainbows or hearts. Change the look of your ball and roll with your favorite skin!

Zombies Rising xXx (Max Interactive Studio, 25th Nov) - Experience extreme challenges with 40 new levels, offering both Normal and Hard modes for an intensified gaming experience. Immerse yourself in extreme visuals with all-new graphics that enhance the excitement. Face extreme zombie adversaries with 10 new classes of zombies and troops. Utilize your arsenal of 10 zombie-zapping troops, including Pistols, Tankers, Snipers, and more, to annihilate 10 distinct types of zombies before they breach your gates. Conquer 40 dead fun levels in both Normal and Hard modes, where you must fend off an unending wave of zombies for as long as your skills permit. Engage with smarter-than-average zombies, such as the zombie Bomber, Ice, Astronaut, and more, each equipped with unique skills. Quick thinking and faster deployment are essential to combat this diverse array of threats. Fight longer and grow stronger as you progress, collecting coins to acquire upgrades, skills, and more.

What will you be downloading this week? Alina of the Arena Arcade Archives Dinorex ASMR Slicing Colored Effects Criss Cross Da Da Daungo Deleted Drawing Carnival Evil Diary Eyra: The Crow Maiden Final Shot Find the Pairs Memo Game for Kids Frogvival Girl Dress Up Classic Gothic II Complete Classic Guns and Spurs 2 Meaning of Symbols My Next Life As A Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom ! -Pirates of the Disturbance- Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist Orbital Cargo Division Pixel Game Maker Series Storm Swordsman Rally Race: Offroad Simulator Roots of Pacha Snakebird Complete Starlight Drifter Super Solitaire - Card Game Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens The King of Fighters XIII Global Match The Traveler's Path The Trotties Adventure Time Master Train Traffic Manager Train Valley 2: Community Edition Tricky Taps Zombies Rising xXx Nothing for me this week (You can select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (27 votes) Alina of the Arena 0% Arcade Archives Dinorex 4 % ASMR Slicing 4 % Colored Effects 0% Criss Cross 0% Da Da Daungo 0% Deleted 0% Drawing Carnival 0% Evil Diary 0% Eyra: The Crow Maiden 0% Final Shot 0% Find the Pairs Memo Game for Kids 0% Frogvival 0% Girl Dress Up Classic 0% Gothic II Complete Classic 15 % Guns and Spurs 2 0% Meaning of Symbols 0% My Next Life As A Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom ! -Pirates of the Disturbance- 4 % Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist 4 % Orbital Cargo Division 0% Pixel Game Maker Series Storm Swordsman 0% Rally Race: Offroad Simulator 0% Roots of Pacha 4 % Snakebird Complete 0% Starlight Drifter 0% Super Solitaire - Card Game 0% Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens 4 % The King of Fighters XIII Global Match 19 % The Traveler's Path 0% The Trotties Adventure 0% Time Master 0% Train Traffic Manager 0% Train Valley 2: Community Edition 0% Tricky Taps 0% Zombies Rising xXx 0% Nothing for me this week 44 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!