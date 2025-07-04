Following the confirmation of Donkey Kong Bananza's developer earlier this week, it seems we now know the team that worked on Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour.

It's the Mario Party developer Nintendo Cube, with the Japanese team posting this information on its official website. The same developer has worked on Super Mario Party Jamboree and more recently the "complete" version of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

If you've also played Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, you might have noticed how the avatars (and generally relaxing vibe) are somewhat similar, so it all checks out now!

So, now you at least know the team you were directly supporting when buying this paid game (which originally had people calling for it to be a free "pack-in" title). This same developer will release Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV later this month on 24th July 2025.