If you haven't got wrapping paper for Christmas just yet and happen to be located in Australia, don't worry - Nintendo has got your covered!

On the local My Nintendo Store, it's been revealed the latest item is a Pikmin themed "Holiday Wrapping Paper Set". This item comes with 2 sheets of folded gloss wrapping paper, and even a few stickers to write a special message on. One design shows Pikmin setting up a Christmas tree and the other is a gold sheet featuring some Pikmin logos.

"Both wrapping paper sheets are printed on glossy white 113GSM, 505 x 705mm paper, folded into 6 sections."

This item is exclusive and only available as a My Nintendo Reward. It's priced at 150 Platinum Points but has a shipping fee of $9.95 AUD. If you spend more than $100 on the store, you can get your items shipped for free in this region.