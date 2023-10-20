To celebrate the arrival of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the Switch this week, the My Nintendo Store in North America has released some new themed rewards.

First up we have this lovely double keychain feature Mario. a Wonder Flower and his new elephant transformation. This will set you back 800 Platinum Points and comes with a colourful strap showing off the new elephant fruit.

Next up are Super Mario Bros. Wonder printable party banner flags for 30 Platinum Points each. These party banners feature Mario, Luigi, Nabbit, Daisy, Peach, Bowser and Yoshi on them and can be redeemed and downloaded right away.

