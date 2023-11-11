Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Just days ago, Nintendo launched the sixth and final DLC wave for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch. The patch notes detailed all sorts of general updates and fixes.

This included a lot of fine adjustments, and we've got some extra insight, courtesy of the Japanese website Mario Kart Blog (via Meester_Tweester on the Mario Kart subreddit). As you can see, there are some balance changes to a number of the vehicles, and also some extra details about the new racers:

You can check out the official Nintendo patch notes for Version 3.0.0 in our article below. Once again, this update adds eight new tracks and four new racers to the mix, rounding up the total amount of DLC courses to 48 (with 96 courses in total).