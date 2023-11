Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Nintendo's Booster Course Wave 6 DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe arrived yesterday and now that everyone has had some time to check it out, it's got us wondering what your favourite track is in this new update.

You might have been excited about a particular track in the lead-up, and now that you've played them all you've changed your mind and are actually a fan of another one. So, vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments.