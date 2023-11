Ahead of the release of Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince next month, Japanese accessory maker Hori has announced a new range of Dragon Quest themed Switch products.

This new range includes two new Split Pad Compact controllers covered in Dragon Quest's famous Slime monster. There's a traditional blue coloured one and a special Metal Slime pad, which includes a grip. There's a new Switch case, too.

As can be seen in the image below, there's even some Slime on the analog stick and buttons: