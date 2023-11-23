Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In August, it was revealed Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star would be receiving a physical Switch release. Imagineer has now provided an update reconfirming the 5th December release and has also announced a special Expansion Pack for the game.

The Expansion Pack DLC for this anime-inspired rhythm-based game will launch via the Switch eShop on the same date. Fitness buffs can expect a New Heart Mode and Raoh Mode. Here's the rundown of both modes and what else is included, courtesy of the official PR:

Expansion Pack DLC Features:

New Heart Mode - Brace yourself and punch with a furious flurry of punches in two new challenges: Hundred Blows Challenge: Throw a set number of punches within the time limit. Hundred Blows Test: Deliver as many hits as you can within ten seconds in an ultimate test of speed and efficiency.

- Brace yourself and punch with a furious flurry of punches in two new challenges: Raoh Mode – Step into Raoh’s shoes in two new trials that will give your foes a taste of the legendary power of his fists! Single Hit Challenge: Pummel outlaws with quick, well-timed punches Punch Speed Test: Measure just how fast you can swing your fist!

– Step into Raoh’s shoes in two new trials that will give your foes a taste of the legendary power of his fists!

The retail version of the game will set you back $49.99 USD / €49,99 EUR and the Expansion Pack DLC is priced at $24.99 USD (or the regional equivalent). You can learn more about Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star in our review and previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.