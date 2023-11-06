After a boatload of rumours, Epic Games finally confirmed last week that the original Fortnite island would be making a comeback with the launch of 'Season OG'. Well, after a weekend of playing, the studio has reported that the classic cameo brought about "the biggest day in Fortnite's history".

According to the announcement from Epic, over 44.7 million players dropped in for a game or two as the OG map returned this Saturday (3rd November), amassing a total playtime of, wait for it, 102 million hours. In a single day.

The studio shared these statistics on Twitter, thanking all players, "OG and new", for setting an all-time high for the game over six years after its launch.





Throughout the 'Fortnite OG' period, each major update will bring about a different part of Battle Royale's history — in short, this classic island ain't hanging around for long. Based on the numbers that Epic recorded from this weekend, we would be surprised if this is it for the likes of Tilted Towers and Loot Lake, but for now, at least, you might want to drop into a game sharpish if you're hoping to get in on some throwback action.