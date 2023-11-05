The free-to-play battle royale Fortnite has announced it's going back to the beginnings with the launch of "Chapter 4 Season OG".

This will see players drop into the "original" Fortnite Island. Throughout this season, each major update will evolve the experience - bringing in new weapons, vehicles, and more:

"Drop in the original Island once again in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 4 Season OG. Throughout “Fortnite OG,” each major update will bring a different phase of Battle Royale’s past, starting with Chapter 1 Season 5. That means Shopping Carts, ATKs, the Assault Rifle, Pump Shotgun, and more in both Battle Royale and Zero Build!"

During this season, players will be returning to familiar locations such as Tilted Towers and Loot Lake. You can learn more about this season and what else it has to offer on Fortnite's website.

