Gameloft's free-to-play racer Disney Speedstorm will be adding WALL•E in a "time limited event" in Season 5.

Season 5 launches on 30th November and is a Frozen-themed event. It will include the Frozen characters Elsa, Olaf, Anna, Kirstoff and Hans. There will also be new skills to master, a new Arendelle-inspired racing environment filled with all sorts of icy hazards and to top it off there are 15 new crew members from the Frozen franchise.

Additionally, Gameloft is adding even more bonus characters like Oswald and Ortensia.