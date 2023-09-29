Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After months of "early access", Gameloft has finally made Disney Speedstorm available as a free-to-play racer on the Switch and multiple other platforms.

Alongside this update, Disney is launching its fourth season of the game inspired by Aladdin. It adds new racers, a new track and new crew members. This includes characters like Aladdin and Jasmine, and there's even two mystery bonus racers.



Join the race today! #DisneySpeedstorm makes three wishes come true during the Aladdin-inspired Season:⭐ New Racers!⭐ New Villains!⭐ Free-to-play experience!Join the race today! pic.twitter.com/2y4VO52XZd September 28, 2023

These new characters join the existing line up of racers including Sulley, Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Belle, Stitch, Buzz Lightyear, Captain Jack Sparrow and many more. All of them have their own unique and upgradeable skills as well. If you would like to learn more about this new free-to-play racer, check out our Disney Speedstorm review.