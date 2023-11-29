Following a rating earlier this year, evidence of Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition has now surfaced once again, this time on Microsoft's store page. The game's achievements for this platform have also been discovered.

Ubisoft hasn't officially revealed this new game just yet, but at this point, it seems like there could be a surprise announcement and shadow drop in the near future. When the rating originally surfaced, Nintendo Switch was one of the many platforms listed.

The Microsoft Store page includes a number of images of the 20th Anniversary Edition as well as a description. There's no release date or price just yet, so perhaps we might hear something at The Game Awards, taking place next week on 7th December. Here's the full description of this new version of the game:

Swoop into the marvelous world of Hillys as action-reporter Jade to investigate the mysterious DomZ alien attacks alongside colorful characters, like her adoptive uncle Pey’j or the valiant Double H.

Embark on this epic adventure in up to 4K, 60 fps with improved graphics, controls, and audio, along with brand-new autosave and cross-save features.

Enjoy exclusive new rewards as you explore the planet and discover more about Jade’s past in a new treasure hunt throughout Hillys.

Put your skills to the test thanks to the new speedrun mode and updated achievements, and learn more about the game’s development and secrets in the anniversary gallery!

Armed with her daï-jo and faithful camera, Jade’s adventure will get you to freely explore Hillys, combat creatures large and small, infiltrate dangerous areas, solve enigmatic puzzles, play addictive mini-games, race the best hovercraft pilots, and take pictures of the whole experience.

Be ready to dive into a trailblazing blend of action gameplay and thrilling emotional cutscenes!

Ubisoft's Beyond Good & Evil originally made its debut on the GameCube, Xbox and PlayStation 2 back in November 2003 and was well received at the time.