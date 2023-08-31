Here's a classification you might not have expected! As spotted on social media, the ESRB for North America recently rated the Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition for multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch.
The action-adventure game is rated 'E10+' and contains animated blood and fantasy violence. Here's a summary of the rating - sharing a little bit of insight about this unannounced release:
"This is an action-adventure game in which players assume the role of a reporter accompanied by a pig-like companion investigating a conspiracy on the planet of Hillys. From a third-person perspective, players explore fantasy locations, take photos of evidence, solve puzzles, and fight robot and alien enemies. Combat is sometimes fast-paced, with players using melee weapons (e.g., staffs, torches) to strike stylized enemies that generally break apart or vanish into puffs of smoke. One boss battle depicts a squid-like alien stabbed in the eye, with yellow-green splatter effects."
Ubisoft's Beyond Good & Evil originally made its debut on the GameCube, Xbox and PlayStation 2 back in November 2003. The game's 20th anniversary is obviously just around the corner, so we will likely be hearing something from Ubisoft about this latest version in the near future.
And if you're wondering about the sequel. Ubisoft is still working on Beyond Good and Evil 2. Although there have not been many updates, the publisher confirmed earlier this year the development team was still hard at work on the ambitious sequel.
Would you be interested in replaying Ubisoft's classic action-adventure? Did you play Beyond Good & Evil when it first arrived on the scene? Leave a comment below.
[source esrb.org, via twitter.com]
I’ve always wanted to play this but I heard it had some dated controls or maybe it was no invert option for the camera… anyway I never got around to it. If the remaster/rerelease gets a good review i may at last finally play. Lol
Wow, that'd be fantastic if true! Been wanting to play the original Beyond Good & Evil for ages now (to the point where I was genuinely considering picking up an old Xbox 360 just for it) and a potentially remastered version for modern platforms would be amazing!
BG&E2 may still be purgatory but hey small price to pay I suppose XD
Sweet, it was a wonderful little game. The original was released at a ridiculous low price of around £20 back in the day so hopefully they don't take the Michael and ask £50, Red Dead style for the remaster. Still, I would urge everyone to give it a go if you haven't already.
Fudge yeah! I loved the game at the time.
Great news. Let's hope they give us more improvements than just updated graphics.
NICE!
One of the things to do in the game is to complete a photo album. And I will never forget my friend playing through it (Spoilers ahead) At the end of the game when Pey'j dies, I asked my friend if he'd remembered to photograph him. He gave a casual 'oh yeah...' and nonchantly snapped his lifeless corpse on the floor. And it counted! Hilarious. There's one for the family album...
I LOVED this game back on PS2!
I still remember getting it from GAME alongside Spiderman 2 and Haven: Call of the King as part of 3 for £10 back in the day.
(Bet it'll cost more on Switch xD)
I suspect they'll use the HD versions from PS3/360 as base.
I'm in!
YES! YES! Please, let this be true!
Yes! Often on my bingo card for directs as an unexpected but possible surprise.
Fantastic game. Had it for both PC and Xbox360 and it's an absolute blast. Good story, top soundtrack and great fun to play. Certainly worth checking out.
Hmm, will keep an eye out for a physical, have seen it and liked the look, but not played it.
