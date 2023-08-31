Here's a classification you might not have expected! As spotted on social media, the ESRB for North America recently rated the Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition for multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch.

The action-adventure game is rated 'E10+' and contains animated blood and fantasy violence. Here's a summary of the rating - sharing a little bit of insight about this unannounced release:

"This is an action-adventure game in which players assume the role of a reporter accompanied by a pig-like companion investigating a conspiracy on the planet of Hillys. From a third-person perspective, players explore fantasy locations, take photos of evidence, solve puzzles, and fight robot and alien enemies. Combat is sometimes fast-paced, with players using melee weapons (e.g., staffs, torches) to strike stylized enemies that generally break apart or vanish into puffs of smoke. One boss battle depicts a squid-like alien stabbed in the eye, with yellow-green splatter effects."

Ubisoft's Beyond Good & Evil originally made its debut on the GameCube, Xbox and PlayStation 2 back in November 2003. The game's 20th anniversary is obviously just around the corner, so we will likely be hearing something from Ubisoft about this latest version in the near future.

And if you're wondering about the sequel. Ubisoft is still working on Beyond Good and Evil 2. Although there have not been many updates, the publisher confirmed earlier this year the development team was still hard at work on the ambitious sequel.

Would you be interested in replaying Ubisoft's classic action-adventure? Did you play Beyond Good & Evil when it first arrived on the scene? Leave a comment below.