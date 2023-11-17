Ahead of Pac-Man's return in early 2024, Bandai Namco has made a survey asking fans about the 2022 release, Pac-Man World Re-PAC.

It includes some basic personal questions and then goes through the usual about how many platforms you own. After this it goes into much more detail asking how many hours you spent in Pac-Man World Re-PAC and how satisfied you were with it using grading scales.

If you do want to have your say and potentially have an impact on future Pac-Man releases, this survey is worth a look.

Early next year, Bandai Namco will release Pac-Man's next outing Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs on the Nintendo Switch. It's an online-only experience and follows the shut down of PAC-MAN 99 last month.