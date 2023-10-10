Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Pac-Man 99 has only just been laid to rest, but Bandai Namco is back with another stab at the battle royale genre, announcing Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs for the Nintendo Switch, launching early 2024.

The game is an expanded version of Pac-Man: Mega Tunnel Battle, which was originally released on Google Stadia. Naturally, the game was shut down in conjunction with Stadia's closure at the start of 2023.

Those after a single-player experience need not apply here, as Chomp Champs will be an online-only affair, pitting up to 64 players against each other via cross-platform play and custom matchmaking.

Here's a look at the official description:

PAC-MAN MEGA TUNNEL BATTLE: CHOMP CHAMPS brings a lot of variety and features that make playing its uniquely PAC-MAN take on Battle Royale even more fun. In the game, players must eat their way through multiple interconnected mazes to become the Chomp Champ – a.k.a. the last PAC standing at the end of each match. Gain the upper hand on other players or turn the tables against Ghosts by utilising a variety of Power Items which give PAC-MAN shields, enhanced speed and more. Players can also sabotage their competition by using Power Items that help the Ghosts. Not only will they be able to chomp through PAC-MAN’s regular diet of dots and the occasional fruit, but they can also chomp through other player-controlled PAC-MAN characters.

Additionally, players can assert their own unique style by personalising their PAC with a fun variety of body, head, and face cosmetics.

Will you be diving back into the world of Pac-Man battle royale? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.