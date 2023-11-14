For many years now, there have been development teams at Bandai Namco working on Nintendo exclusives. Now, Bandai Namco has established a new studio, which will work on "commissioned development projects" including Nintendo titles.

"Studio 2 & Studio S" has already listed a bunch of Nintendo games its teams have contributed to in the past. This includes Smash Bros. and Mario Kart as well as newer IPs like ARMS. Here's a translated description of the developer from the same page:

"BANDAI NAMCO Studio 2nd Studio/S Studio has been an in-house studio specializing in commissioned development projects. "SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE" "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" "Mario Kart Tour" We have cooperated in the development of many world-standard titles."

The website also mentions how it's currently looking to fill a bunch of roles. One of these includes recruits for "3D action" games, which apparently incorporate a "side view" perspective. Keep in mind, that this could be for a new or existing IP.

A lot of the job listings also mention how they are "commissioned by Nintendo" although a description from Bandai Namco says this studio will deal with "contracted development projects within the company" in general. The website for "Studio 2 & Studio S" also has an area sharing some facts and stats about the company and staff interviews.

If there are any updates, we'll let you know.