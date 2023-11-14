For many years now, there have been development teams at Bandai Namco working on Nintendo exclusives. Now, Bandai Namco has established a new studio, which will work on "commissioned development projects" including Nintendo titles.
"Studio 2 & Studio S" has already listed a bunch of Nintendo games its teams have contributed to in the past. This includes Smash Bros. and Mario Kart as well as newer IPs like ARMS. Here's a translated description of the developer from the same page:
"BANDAI NAMCO Studio 2nd Studio/S Studio has been an in-house studio specializing in commissioned development projects. "SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE" "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" "Mario Kart Tour" We have cooperated in the development of many world-standard titles."
The website also mentions how it's currently looking to fill a bunch of roles. One of these includes recruits for "3D action" games, which apparently incorporate a "side view" perspective. Keep in mind, that this could be for a new or existing IP.
A lot of the job listings also mention how they are "commissioned by Nintendo" although a description from Bandai Namco says this studio will deal with "contracted development projects within the company" in general. The website for "Studio 2 & Studio S" also has an area sharing some facts and stats about the company and staff interviews.
If there are any updates, we'll let you know.
[source twitter.com]
I'll never complain about more nintendo games. Please do more fire emblem
Develop a new FZero game!!
@Yoshif3 I second this.
Also a new Star Fox in the same vein as Adventures and Assault.
my prediction for what could be the next games Bandai Namco develop for Nintendo:
2D action game: Super Smash Bros 6
3D action game: Kid Icarus Uprising remake/remaster or a remake/remaster of a old Star Fox game(Star Fox 64 remaster/remake?
No doubt Bandai-Namco have been a valuable partner for Nintendo. It’s a big company whose resources likely made big games like Smash 4 and especially Smash Ultimate possible, as Sakurai has mentioned. If they’re involved in a remake or remaster, I’d think Kid Icarus: Uprising would be the most logical candidate given that series’ strong connection to Smash and Sakurai would likely trust them with doing the job.
!!! ARMS MENTIONED !!!
Anyways, this is interesting. Bamco has pretty much always done good work with Nintendo, so them having a dedicated team for doing just that seems like a good idea to me.
@Arkay the more Star Fox the merrier.
I own Adventures but only played the intro.
Assault was great overall. I remember the on foot and tank sections were heavily criticized back then. Nintendo and Namco could have easily fixed this by adding a "Falco mode" after beating the game, where you play as Falco Lombardi, the only character who is always on the arwing. Otherwise only levels 1, 5, 8 and 10 were 100% arwing. My personal favorite level is Mission 3. Sargasso Space Zone; Hostilities Revisited though.
But honestly Zero is a better game. The morphing ability turned out to be more fun, since you can transition from Walker to arwing instantly, no need to get back to the ship.
Fingers crossed for a next-gen remake of Shigesato Itoi's No. 1 Bass Fishing.
@EaglyBird Intelligent System are the ones that does the Fire Emblem series not Bandai Namco.
@Yoshif3 my first thought.
It's pretty odd that we haven't gotten any new information on what Nintendo game Bandai Namco was working on remastering/remaking for them back when the job postings came out.
Here's hoping that long-rumored Kid Icarus: Uprising remake is among their projects.
Wouldn't Studio 2 and Studio S be completely separate, logically speaking? Or at least separate teams under the same umbrella? I also came across a Google translation implying Studio 2 was for more broad outsourcing, while Studio S was exclusively a Nintendo collaborator, though who knows if that was a mistranslation
