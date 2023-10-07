The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has already won a stack of awards and been praised as one of the best games of all time, and now it's topped another list.

The publication Edge Magazine recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, and as part of this, it ran its biggest poll ever, where readers, staff (past and present) as well as some representatives of the video game industry voted on the top "100 greatest games" of the past 30 years.

Breath of the Wild took out the top spot, with the outlet summing it up as "the ultimate synthesis of creativity and technology, indistinguishable from magic."

The other games in the top ten included Dark Souls in second place, Super Mario 64 in third place, Ocarina of Time in fourth, Resident Evil 4 in fifth place, Halo: Combat Evolved in sixth spot, Half-Life 2 in seventh place, Portal in eighth, Elden Ring in ninth and DOOM in tenth place.

And if you're wondering, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was 20th on the list. You can see the top 100 and who exactly voted via ResetEra.