Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following a round of previews for WarioWare: Move It!, Nintendo has now released a new overview trailer for the game.

Although it's only in Japanese at the moment, if it's like other overview trailers, Nintendo will probably localise it. In it, you can see three whole minutes of micro-game action from Nintendo-themed games to some completely random ones.

We thoroughly enjoyed our own "hands on" with WarioWare: Move It!. You can also check out some other thoughts in our previews round up.