Right, now that you've read and watched all that, here are some early impressions from various other outlets:

Polygon said "drawing with your butt" summed up this new entry in the microgame series:

"Drawing with your butt summarizes what the WarioWare series is all about. Nintendo’s 20-year-old microgame franchise has never shied away from crude, gross-out gags and absurdist humor — this is a series famous for its nose-picking and fart-clearing games, after all — and WarioWare: Move It!, the latest microgame collection for Nintendo Switch, is no different."

GameSpot also mentioned how the game was a "very direct sequel to Smooth Moves":

"That game was made when Nintendo was riding high on the success of the Wii and putting motion controls into its various franchises, and it works as a WarioWare gimmick well enough. But that also means it's an homage to an era of motion-based controls that lent themselves to party games, which haven't necessarily aged as well as the more traditional frantic microgames compiled in WarioWare Gold. Still, Nintendo seems keen to recapture the party game magic, and maybe Wario's unique brand of gonzo humor and fast action can bring it back."

Pocket Tactics had positive feedback based on its first impressions but is eager to see what's beyond the story mode:

"We need to see just how much there is beyond the story mode, as while the main path is a blast, the extra silly party mode games like darts or ping pong are what get me picking up WarioWare months after the party is over. Plus, a couple of microgames felt a bit naff compared to others, and we’ve only seen a fraction of the full library of games on offer. Here’s hoping the rest of the microgames are just as funny and equally as simple and satisfying to play."



CGMagazine said it could potentially be a must-have game:

"While WarioWare: Get It Together on Switch in 2021 was a more traditional entry, Move It! looks like a reinvention that will make multiplayer madness even more…well, maddening. The microgame concept is perfectly suited for quick pick-up-and-play sessions, too. It’s sure to be a hit at parties and family gatherings this holiday season."

And GamesRadar+ felt it really encouraged players to get moving and calling it a "real workout":

"It feels like Nintendo wants us up and out of our seats more than ever this time as some of the microgames really do require you to put your whole body into it. As I've already mentioned, the main method of gameplay sees players take on different poses aka Forms. The different Forms will affect how the game is played, so don't expect to take on many of these minigames sitting down. In Move It, you'll be stretching, squatting, stamping, and more – it's a real workout!"

