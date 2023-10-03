Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The return of Wario's manic series on Switch was cause for great celebration back in 2021 (was it really that long ago?), and we absolutely loved the fresh-feeling, multiplayer-focused WarioWare: Get It Together!

For many people, however, the series peaked with the classic Wii outing WarioWare Smooth Moves, and frankly we’re in that camp as well. Madcap microgames are just more fun when you have to make yourself look like a total ninny waving your various body parts about, and WarioWare Move It! attempts to capture that same lightning in a bottle. After having played it for a bit, we the developer Intelligent Systems might have cracked it.

The game is split up into various modes, but all of them boil down to one idea: holding one or more Joy-Con and performing ludicrous actions with reasonable accuracy in microgames lasting all of a few seconds. If you’ve ever grabbed a Wii Remote (sorry, Form Baton) and played 2007's Smooth Moves, this is essentially a direct sequel to that idea, with a few ways to mix it up and provide even more silly things for you to embarrass yourself with. Off-the-wall nods to other Nintendo properties, uncouth actions involving noses and bottoms — they all make a return here, and quite right, too.

Story Mode has you taking on a variety of different microgame playlists for one or two players, Party Mode is the go-to for groups with various different objectives which can naturally only be achieved by playing microgames, and Museum just lets you pick a microgame to play at your leisure.

We don’t think Nintendo is pushing any major boundaries here, but frankly it doesn't need to. If the presentation is slick (it is) and the microgames are fun (they are), then that’s all the game requires.

We thoroughly enjoyed our short time with the game and are keen to have a deeper dive for our review when the time comes. In the meantime, check out the video above for some slightly more in-depth thoughts (hey, we didn't have loads of time with it!) on this very welcome second round of WarioWaring on Switch.

WarioWare Move It! launches on 3rd November, which somehow is only a single month away. Keep an eye out for further coverage in the future, it’ll be on the same website and everything.