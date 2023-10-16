This week's physical gaming charts for the UK are now in and despite some tasty Amazon Prime Day discounts mixing things up a little, nothing has managed to knock EA Sports FC 24 off the top spot.
The latest not-FIFA title sees its third week in first place (the Switch still only accounts for a small 7% of its total sales) followed by Assassin's Creed Mirage and a surprise resurgence from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Speaking of surprises, the biggest Switch-only game this week is Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, which has managed to hop its way back into fifth place on the charts after benefitting from a hefty Amazon discount for Prime Day — nice!
This week also sees The Grinch: Christmas Adventures debut in the top ten, landing in eighth position with 68% of game sales coming from Switch — perhaps 'tis the season, after all. And what of last week's bronze medalist, Detective Pikachu Returns? Well, our little coffee-obsessed PI(kachu) has taken a rather substantial tumble this time, now sitting in 22nd.
So, let's crack on with it, shall we? Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full.
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|
1
|1
|EA Sports FC 24
|
2
|2
|
Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
7
|3
|
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
-
|4
|Lords of the Fallen
|
-
|
5
|
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|
-
|
6
|Red Dead Redemption
|
4
|
7
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
-
|8
|The Grinch: Christmas Adventures
|
5
|9
|Hogwarts Legacy
|
9
|10
|
Minecraft
|
12
|11
|F1 23
|
-
|12
|Just Dance 2023 Edition
|
6
|13
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
|
24
|14
|
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway
|
10
|15
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
11
|16
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
-
|17
|
Fortnite Transformers Pack
|
14
|18
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
26
|19
|Resident Evil 4
|
19
|20
|Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - Twin Pack
|
8
|21
|Mortal Kombat 1
|
3
|22
|
Detective Pikachu Returns
|
-
|23
|Forza Motorsport
|
37
|24
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|
20
|25
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
21
|26
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
23
|27
|
It Takes Two
|
16
|28
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
-
|29
|Cyberpunk 2077
|
18
|30
|
Street Fighter 6
|
28
|31
|The Crew Motorfest
|
-
|32
|LEGO Marvel Superheroes
|
-
|33
|Dead Space
|
33
|34
|Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
|
-
|35
|Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx
|
22
|36
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
40
|37
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|
-
|38
|
The Sime 4: Horse Ranch
|
29
|39
|Pokémon Violet
|
25
|40
|Need for Speed: Unbound
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you grab anything new this week? Let us know your thoughts on the latest charts in the comments.
Comments 11
Finally the physical version of Red Dead Redemption is here.
I got Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope the other week as was reduced on the Eshop.
I ejoyed the first game and the next installment looks even better in my opinion.
Nice to see the first Pokemon in 39 only!
What is the split for Red Dead Redemption I wonder?
Next week I predict:
1. Spiderman 2
2. Mario Wonder
3. EA FC
4. Sonic Superstars
5. MK8D
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures on number 8 with just 2D platformer gameplay ?? 😯
@SBandy1 I hope Mario Wonder beats Spider-Man, but I think you’ve got an accurate list there.
Looking at this list, I’m feeling tempted to get Detective Pikachu. I want to support the continuation of the creation of oddball games.
Ah yes, the Amazon deal that didn't quite make it onto the NL article, and it turns out to be a hot one.
@SBandy1
I'd swap 1 and 2.
@SBandy1 you must be right, spider man deserves first place.
@SBandy1 I'd swap 1 and 2. Switch has a much bigger install base, and sells more games physically than Sony does. Will be close I reckon.
Nor that I'm bothered as I'll be getting both. Their both going to be great games.
@SBandy1 Yes, sounds about right. It will be the Switches 7th Christmas so I expect Mario Wonders sales to be a little lower than say a couple of years back... This should ensure Spidy pips it to number 1.
