This week's physical gaming charts for the UK are now in and despite some tasty Amazon Prime Day discounts mixing things up a little, nothing has managed to knock EA Sports FC 24 off the top spot.

The latest not-FIFA title sees its third week in first place (the Switch still only accounts for a small 7% of its total sales) followed by Assassin's Creed Mirage and a surprise resurgence from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Speaking of surprises, the biggest Switch-only game this week is Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, which has managed to hop its way back into fifth place on the charts after benefitting from a hefty Amazon discount for Prime Day — nice!

This week also sees The Grinch: Christmas Adventures debut in the top ten, landing in eighth position with 68% of game sales coming from Switch — perhaps 'tis the season, after all. And what of last week's bronze medalist, Detective Pikachu Returns? Well, our little coffee-obsessed PI(kachu) has taken a rather substantial tumble this time, now sitting in 22nd.

So, let's crack on with it, shall we? Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full.

Last Week This Week Game 1 1 EA Sports FC 24 2 2 Assassin's Creed Mirage 7 3 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 4 Lords of the Fallen - 5 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - 6 Red Dead Redemption 4 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 8 The Grinch: Christmas Adventures 5 9 Hogwarts Legacy 9 10 Minecraft 12 11 F1 23 - 12 Just Dance 2023 Edition 6 13 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 24 14 Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway 10 15 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 11 16 Grand Theft Auto V - 17 Fortnite Transformers Pack 14 18 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 26 19 Resident Evil 4 19 20 Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - Twin Pack 8 21 Mortal Kombat 1 3 22 Detective Pikachu Returns - 23 Forza Motorsport 37 24 LEGO Harry Potter Collection 20 25 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 21 26 Nintendo Switch Sports 23 27 It Takes Two 16 28 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - 29 Cyberpunk 2077 18 30 Street Fighter 6 28 31 The Crew Motorfest - 32 LEGO Marvel Superheroes - 33 Dead Space 33 34 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy - 35 Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx 22 36 Red Dead Redemption 2 40 37 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 38 The Sime 4: Horse Ranch 29 39 Pokémon Violet 25 40 Need for Speed: Unbound

Did you grab anything new this week? Let us know your thoughts on the latest charts in the comments.