Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Image: Gemma Smith / Nintendo Life

This week's physical gaming charts for the UK are now in and despite some tasty Amazon Prime Day discounts mixing things up a little, nothing has managed to knock EA Sports FC 24 off the top spot.

The latest not-FIFA title sees its third week in first place (the Switch still only accounts for a small 7% of its total sales) followed by Assassin's Creed Mirage and a surprise resurgence from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Speaking of surprises, the biggest Switch-only game this week is Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, which has managed to hop its way back into fifth place on the charts after benefitting from a hefty Amazon discount for Prime Day — nice!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube

This week also sees The Grinch: Christmas Adventures debut in the top ten, landing in eighth position with 68% of game sales coming from Switch — perhaps 'tis the season, after all. And what of last week's bronze medalist, Detective Pikachu Returns? Well, our little coffee-obsessed PI(kachu) has taken a rather substantial tumble this time, now sitting in 22nd.

So, let's crack on with it, shall we? Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full.

Last Week This Week Game

1

 1 EA Sports FC 24

2

 2

Assassin's Creed Mirage

7

 3

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

-

 4 Lords of the Fallen

-

5

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

-

6

 Red Dead Redemption

4

7

 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

-

 8 The Grinch: Christmas Adventures

5

 9 Hogwarts Legacy

9

 10

Minecraft

12

 11 F1 23

-

 12 Just Dance 2023 Edition

6

 13 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

24

 14

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway

10

 15 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

11

 16 Grand Theft Auto V

-

 17

Fortnite Transformers Pack

14

 18 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

26

 19 Resident Evil 4

19

 20 Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - Twin Pack

8

 21 Mortal Kombat 1

3

 22

Detective Pikachu Returns

-

 23 Forza Motorsport

37

 24 LEGO Harry Potter Collection

20

 25 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

21

 26 Nintendo Switch Sports

23

 27

It Takes Two

16

 28 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

-

 29 Cyberpunk 2077

18

 30

Street Fighter 6

28

 31 The Crew Motorfest

-

 32 LEGO Marvel Superheroes

-

 33 Dead Space

33

 34 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

-

 35 Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx

22

 36 Red Dead Redemption 2

40

 37 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

-

 38

The Sime 4: Horse Ranch

29

 39 Pokémon Violet

25

 40 Need for Speed: Unbound

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you grab anything new this week? Let us know your thoughts on the latest charts in the comments.