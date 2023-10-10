Amazon Big Deal Days

This article is a work in progress. More deals are being added to this page as you read this, so keep refreshing the page and checking back!

Amazon's latest major sales event for Prime members is here, giving gaming fans – and indeed anyone – a chance to pick up a nice selection of bargains once more.

The retailer's Big Deal Days sale is taking place on Tuesday 10th and Wednesday 11th October. We're busy tracking the best Nintendo deals available in the sale, including games, consoles, micro SD cards, controllers, and more, and will be updating this page throughout both days to streamline your shopping experience and get you straight to the biggest and best deals.

Get stuck in below, and keep checking back to see the latest savings!

Get A Free Amazon Prime Trial

To take part in the Big Deal Days event, you must be an Amazon Prime member. Thankfully, you can pick up a free Amazon Prime trial using the links provided below (trials last for 30 days, so you'll be able to benefit for a whole month beyond this event too):

Amazon Prime Free 30-Day Trial - UK
Amazon Prime Free 30-Day Trial - US

You could also consider checking out a Prime Student trial should that apply to you: US / UK.

Amazon Big Deal Days 2023: All Nintendo Switch Deals

Below, we've featured the best Nintendo deals in Amazon's Big Deal Days event, split into categories to help you browse through. If you'd rather browse Amazon's entire list of deals yourself, check these links for more deals: Today's Amazon Gaming Deals (US) | Today's Amazon Gaming Deals (UK).

Nintendo Switch Consoles and Bundles

US

(Renewed) Nintendo Switch Lite - Blue
(Renewed) Nintendo Switch Lite Grey
(Renewed) Nintendo Switch Neon (HAC-001(-01)
(Renewed)Nintendo Switch Lite - Turquoise
UK

Nintendo Switch - White (OLED Model)
Nintendo Switch - Neon (OLED Model)
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Limited Edition
Nintendo Switch Games

US

Rune Factory 4 Special
Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
Just Dance 2023 Edition & PIN SET - Code in box
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
UK

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Super Mario Odyssey
Splatoon 3
Mario Party Superstars
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Animal Crossing New Horizons
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Edition
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
Luigi's Mansion 3
Pokemon Legends Arceus
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Metroid Prime Remastered
Hollow Knight (Nintendo Switch)
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo Switch)
Among Us: Crewmate Edition
Five Nights At Freddy's: Core Collection
Pikmin 1 + 2
LEGO City Undercover
Pokémon Violet (Nintendo Switch)
Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope Cosmic Edition
Farming Simulator 23: Nintendo Switch Edition
Octopath Traveler 2
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx (Switch)
Pokemon Scarlet + Pokemon Violet Bundle
Just Dance 2023 Edition (Nintendo Switch) (Code in Box)
LEGO Jurassic World (Code In Box) (Nintendo Switch)
Nintendo eShop Credit

Amazon hasn't reduced its prices on Nintendo Switch eShop credit during this event, but not to worry – that's where we come in.

We're offering 5% off all of our Switch eShop credit vouchers at our very own store. Simply use code PRIME5 at checkout to unlock the discount!

US

Nintendo eShop Card $10
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $50
Nintendo eShop Card $70
UK

Nintendo eShop Card £15
Nintendo eShop Card £25
Nintendo eShop Card £50
Nintendo eShop Card £75
Nintendo eShop Card £100
Nintendo Switch Controllers

US

UK

Switch Pro Controller - Black
Nintendo Switch Joy-Con - Neon Pink/Green
Nintendo Joy-Con - Neon Red/Blue
Joy-Con Pastel Purple/Pastel Green (Nintendo Switch)
Joy-Con Pair (Neon Purple, Neon Orange)
Joy-Con Pastel Pink/Pastel Yellow (Nintendo Switch)
Joy-Con Pair (Neon Blue/Neon Yellow)
HASACOOL Switch Pro Controllers for Switch
Afterglow LED Wireless Deluxe Gaming Controller
Olimoxi Switch Controller for Switch/Switch OLED/Switch Lite
PXN 9607X Wireless Switch Pro Controller
VOYEE Wireless Switch Controller
NexiGo Wireless Controller for Switch
Nintendo Switch Cases

US

UK

Orzly Carry Case for Nintendo Switch
daydayup Switch Case
Benazcap Case Compatible with Nintendo Switch OLED
Micro SD Cards

Learn all about the best microSD Cards for your Nintendo Switch in our guide.

US

UK

Amazon Basics - MicroSDXC, 128 GB
Amazon Basics - 64GB microSDXC Memory Card x2
SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC card
SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC card
Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC
SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC card
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 256GB micro SD card
SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO microSDXC card
SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC card
SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC card + SD adapter
Nintendo Switch Headsets

US

Logitech G535 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset
HyperX Cloud II Wireless -Gaming Headset
Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset
Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset
SteelSeries Arctis Prime - Competitive Gaming Headset
Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset
UK

Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset
Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED & Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset
Razer BlackShark V2 X - Multi-Platform Wired Esports Headset
Razer BlackShark V2 Pro - Wireless Premium Esports Gaming Headset
Razer Kraken - Wired Gaming Headset
Nintendo Switch - Other Accessories

US

UK

Nintendo Switch Accessories Bundle
Orzly Switch Steering Wheel twin pack
Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset
Switch Games Organizer Station
X-Rocker Aries 2.1 Audio Gaming Chair for Junior Gamers
Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED & Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset
Razer BlackShark V2 X - Multi-Platform Wired Esports Headset
Razer BlackShark V2 Pro - Wireless Premium Esports Gaming Headset
Razer Kraken - Wired Gaming Headset
Streaming and Capture Cards

US

HyperX QuadCast S – RGB USB Condenser Microphone
HyperX SoloCast – USB Condenser Gaming Microphone
Razer Seiren V2 X USB Condenser Microphone
UK

Elgato Key Light Air
Razer Seiren Mini - USB Condenser Microphone
Elgato HD60 X - Stream and record in 1080p60 HDR10 or 4K30
HyperX QuadCast S – RGB USB Condenser Microphone
Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam
Logitech StreamCam – Live Streaming Webcam
Trust Gaming Microphone GXT 255+ Onyx Professional Streaming Microphone With Arm
