This week's physical charts in the UK are in, and despite two major new game releases, nothing has been able to top EA Sports FC 24's place at the top of the video game sales league.

While most players are picking up the title on PS5 — where an impressive 62% of copes have sold this week — the Switch's hold has only slipped slightly to 7% of the sales, compared to last week's 9%. Not bad at all. You'll remember last week that the physical sales for EA Sports FC 24 have dropped by 30% overall, but it's at least remaining steady. That's even with stiff competition from Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft's return to the traditional Assassin's Creed formula, which has landed in second place this week.

In terms of Switch games, everyone's favourite coffee-swigging yellow mouse is back in Detective Pikachu Returns, which is the second new entry in the top ten and sniffs out the competition in third. Not bad for a spin-off title in a huge franchise, and even if it's not incredible, it should be good fun for families and kids: