Detective Pikachu Returns
Image: The Pokémon Compant

This week's physical charts in the UK are in, and despite two major new game releases, nothing has been able to top EA Sports FC 24's place at the top of the video game sales league.

While most players are picking up the title on PS5 — where an impressive 62% of copes have sold this week — the Switch's hold has only slipped slightly to 7% of the sales, compared to last week's 9%. Not bad at all. You'll remember last week that the physical sales for EA Sports FC 24 have dropped by 30% overall, but it's at least remaining steady. That's even with stiff competition from Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft's return to the traditional Assassin's Creed formula, which has landed in second place this week.

In terms of Switch games, everyone's favourite coffee-swigging yellow mouse is back in Detective Pikachu Returns, which is the second new entry in the top ten and sniffs out the competition in third. Not bad for a spin-off title in a huge franchise, and even if it's not incredible, it should be good fun for families and kids:

Last week's runner-up, Mortal Kombat 1, has slipped all the way down to 8th, and as expected, Switch sales only account for 10% of the total sales of the fighting game. Otherwise, the top ten is pretty stable, with the full top forty seeing plenty of sports titles jumping into the charts.

Speaking of, here is this week's full top forty:

Last Week This Week Game

1

 1 EA Sports FC 24

NEW

 2

Assassin's Creed Mirage

NEW

 3

Detective Pikachu Returns

4

 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3

5

Hogwarts Legacy

9

6

 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

8

7

 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

2

 8 Mortal Kombat 1

10

 9 Minecraft

6

 10

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

5

 11 Grand Theft Auto V

-

 12 F1 23

11

 13 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

12

 14

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

NEW

 15 Cricket 24

10

 16 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

-

 17 Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

18

 18 Street Fighter 6

28

 19 Final Fantasy VII & Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - Twin Pack

13

 20 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

17

 21 Nintendo Switch Sports

16

 22

Red Dead Redemption 2

-

 23 It Takes Two

-

 24 Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway

-

 25 Need For Speed: Unbound

37

 26 Resident Evil 4

-

 27

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 0 The Hinkami Chronicles

14

 28 The Crew Motorfest

23

 29 Pokémon Violet

-

 30

30 in 1 Game Collection Vol. 1

21

 31 Pikmin 4

-

 32 Sonic Origins Plus

-

 33 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

-

 34 Octopath Traveler II

-

 35 Stray

-

 36 The Sims 4: Growing Together

38

 37 LEGO Harry Potter Collection

26

 38 Dark Souls Trilogy

29

 39 Pokémon Scarlet

23

 40 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up any new titles this week? Let us know your thoughts on the charts in the comments below.