The co-op adventure Sonic Superstars made its debut on the Switch earlier this week and if you're curious to know where it slots into the overall history of the series, the head of Sonic Team Takashi Iizuka has now set the record straight.

It apparently occurs after Sonic Mania and before the 3D entry Sonic Adventure. Iizuka also mentioned how the team is always careful to make sure the story fits with the lore. Here's exactly what he had to say during a chat with Eurogamer:

Iizuka: "The Classic series began with Sonic 1 in 1991, and Sonic Adventure marked the switch to the Modern series in 1998. So in terms of the Sonic timeline, Sonic Superstars occurs after Sonic Mania and before Sonic Adventure. Whenever we develop a new game, we always make sure the story fits with the lore."

Sonic Superstars also sees the return of the old foe and bounty hunter Fang, who is part of Eggman's crew in this new adventure. If you are curious to learn more, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life: