I can't imagine the update changes anything significant, I've been playing on Switch Lite without the update and its really good! No crashes or wobbles at all. I'm extremely happy with the performance and how it looks on Switch. And it looks beautiful 😍

As for the game itself, its not perfect but its extremely good. On my first playthough, during the first half I was genuinely saying to myself "is this my favourite Sonic game ever? No, surely can't be..." 😱 Sadly the second half isn't quite as strong - however it also takes more risks in this part, switching up playstyles and adding a lot of variety, so I'm sure some will prefer it.

Surprisingly, the "story" is actually really cool, theres lots of cutscenes and really neat surprises and even when playing through as Sonic you have to do a single level as Tails, Knuckles and Amy at various points throughout the game, which move the story along and its really nice they are all properly invovled not just an afterthought. Amy is as always my favourite character, and she plays really well!

To my surprise, Trip is a delight. I won't spoil why. Also, I should say the animation of the characters, their reactions and facial expressions etc are really good. They feel alive, not just stiff models being posed. Obviously the 2d animated intro is good and the ending animation is really great too. Music is really good, though none of it is stuck in my head yet...

I've seen some people complain about the bosses, but for me the only weak one is the final boss. All the others (including the mini bosses) I enjoyed and found fun and not frustratingly challenging. Some may think they are too easy, but for me playing through the whole game start to finish many times I'm glad I won't be dreading any of them.

Theres a lot of variety in the Zones ranging from "pretty good" to "amazing". No zone plays exactly like a previous Sonic game, each have unique and fun ideas, some of which could only be done with 3d graphics. Theres a really fun and very surprising homage to another early Sega mascot that I won't spoil, and I think many will appreciate the novelty, although personally I felt that section wasn't as polished as the rest. When the stages are amazing, I mean they are amazing. Up there with the best.

Its just a bit barebones in extras. Time Attack (very welcome in a Sonic game of course) and a very nicely presented world map that means you can revist any level at any time during a playthrough... but then thats it for Sonic content/modes.

The Sonic medals that you can try and find throughout the levels are a really nice challenge but unfortunately all they do is allow you to buy very basic upgrades for your generic robot in the "battle mode"... which is not very good. I can't imagine ever wanting to go back to it after a quick experiment, you can't use Sonic characters in it, so it feels weirdly tacked on. I'm sure some will get enjoyment out of it, especially in multiplayer. But to me it felt like an unrelated mobile game that I wasn't sure why it was there in my Sonic game 🤔

However, that doesn't take anything away from the main game. I think as a pure one player Sonic experience, its a 8.5/10 for me, and if pushed for a single digit I'd round it to 9. Still absolutely up there with the likes of Mania and the 16bit games for a fun playthrough and a game I'll play repeatedly for many years to come, just as I do with them. 🥰