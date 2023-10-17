The blue blur returns this week in Sonic Superstars and as part of this game's launch, Sega is issuing a day-one update.
This patch bumps the game up to Version 1.0.5 on Nintendo's hybrid system. Sega doesn't go into details about what exactly this update does, but according to a rough translation, players should download this patch before they start playing to enhance the experience:
"<“Sonic Superstars” Notice> We have started distributing the update patch (Ver.1.05). In order to enjoy this game more comfortably, please apply the update before you start playing."
If there's an update about what exactly this first patch does, we'll let you know. And for anyone wondering what this new sidescroller is like, you can check out our review round up here on Nintendo Life.