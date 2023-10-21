Super Mario Bros. Wonder sees the voice actor Kevin Afghani step into the role of Mario and Luigi for the first time ever, but who else is involved in this new entry? If you have been wondering, you've come to the right place.

Now that the game has been out for a few days, the full English voice cast has been revealed - with some of the talent even making an announcement about it on social media. There's a mix of new and returning VAs. Below is the full round-up, starting off once again with the voice of Mario and Luigi:

Mario & Luigi - Kevin Afghani

Incredibly proud to have voiced Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Thanks to Nintendo for inviting me into the Flower Kingdom! — Kevin Afghani (@KevinAfghani) October 13, 2023