Super Mario Bros. Wonder sees the voice actor Kevin Afghani step into the role of Mario and Luigi for the first time ever, but who else is involved in this new entry? If you have been wondering, you've come to the right place.

Now that the game has been out for a few days, the full English voice cast has been revealed - with some of the talent even making an announcement about it on social media. There's a mix of new and returning VAs. Below is the full round-up, starting off once again with the voice of Mario and Luigi:

Mario & Luigi - Kevin Afghani

Nabbit - Dawn M. Bennett

Talking Flower - Mick Wingert

Prince Florian - Caitlyn Elizabeth

Princess Daisy - Giselle Fernandez

Poplins - Christine Marie Cabanos

Princess Peach - Samantha Kelly

Samantha Kelly also plays Yellow Toad, Blue Toad, Toadette and Captain Toad

Bowser Jr. - Caety Sagoian

Bowser - Kenny James

