Super Mario Bros. Wonder is out now for the Nintendo Switch and, as per the norm for major releases, Digital Foundry has provided a deep analysis of the new title.

When we say 'deep', we mean it. This video not only dives into the obvious stuff like performance and resolution (1080p docked and 720p handheld at a near-locked 60fps, by the way) but also looks at how Wonder compares to previous 2D entries in the franchise.

So for example, it goes into how Mario's movement is actually remarkably similar to that of New Super Mario Bros. U, but the key difference is in the sense of momentum. Wonder appears to be more of a cross between the precise platforming found in Super Mario World and the slightly heavier feeling in Super Mario Bros. 3.

Digital Foundry also looks at how Wonder utilises keyframes to make the animations more in line with the sprite-based games from the NES and SNES. It's a lovely way of reinforcing the notion that Wonder is in fact the long-awaited successor to Super Mario World (sorry, Yoshi's Island, we love you too) that we've all been waiting for.

Enough from us, though. The video itself is well worth checking out, so put aside half an hour, grab a cup of tea, and enjoy. Props to John Linneman at Digital Foundry for this belter of an analysis.