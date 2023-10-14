Sonic Superstars launches next week and in case you missed it, we're still waiting on a Nintendo Switch review code.
While we wait for the Nintendo Life review, we've put together this round up featuring a range of different scores. Our colleagues at Push Square have already delivered their verdict, so we'll start there and follow up with some other opinions.
Push Square 6/10
"We can absolutely recommend this as a solo experience, as there's a lot to like about the fresh art style, largely great soundtrack, and multi-layered level design. Throw in a friend or two, though, and it quickly gets messy."
IGN 7/10
"Sonic Superstars has a mix of both interesting and ill-advised new ideas, making it an enjoyable Sonic game but not exactly a Super one."
VG247 3/5
"In its core mission, Sonic Superstars is successful. It recreates the foundation of 2D Sonic – some of the finest platformers ever made – well. Unfortunately, the new elements layered atop that are rather hit-or-miss."
Gaming Trend 9/10
"Sonic Superstars represents some of the best 2D platforming has to offer. It has constant surprises while still offering a ton of room for mastery. The game is a delight from start to finish and beyond."
God is a Geek 6.5/10
"Sonic Superstars simply has too many frustrating elements to deal with. Rolling through the actual stages is often a lot of fun, but having to deal with tedious boss fights and constant mini games gets old fast. If you’ve got a friend who loves Sonic you’ll probably have a decent time playing through the main story together"