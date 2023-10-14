Averaging 7.5 / 10 on Metacritic so far (only PS5 version has enough reviews to get an average yet) https://www.metacritic.com/game/sonic-superstars/

Which is exactly what I predicted before - I said "between 7 and 8", which is more than good enough for Sonic fans to get excited 😀

I made my feelings clear in more detail on yesterday's thread, but my TLDR is that it seems that if you are looking primarily for a single player experience that recreates the old Sonic games with a new coat of paint, this is a great game. If you were hoping the co-op multiplayer or Chaos emerald powers would improve or expand the experience at all, you'll be dissapointed, they don't add much.

Thankfully, I'm in the camp of "I just want a good single player Sonic game that feels like the old games, but with new stages". Personally, this is my most anticipated game of the year, and I'm very much looking forward to the 17th 😍