Sonic Superstars
Sonic Superstars launches next week and in case you missed it, we're still waiting on a Nintendo Switch review code.

While we wait for the Nintendo Life review, we've put together this round up featuring a range of different scores. Our colleagues at Push Square have already delivered their verdict, so we'll start there and follow up with some other opinions.

Push Square 6/10

"We can absolutely recommend this as a solo experience, as there's a lot to like about the fresh art style, largely great soundtrack, and multi-layered level design. Throw in a friend or two, though, and it quickly gets messy."

IGN 7/10

"Sonic Superstars has a mix of both interesting and ill-advised new ideas, making it an enjoyable Sonic game but not exactly a Super one."

VG247 3/5

"In its core mission, Sonic Superstars is successful. It recreates the foundation of 2D Sonic – some of the finest platformers ever made – well. Unfortunately, the new elements layered atop that are rather hit-or-miss."

Gaming Trend 9/10

"Sonic Superstars represents some of the best 2D platforming has to offer. It has constant surprises while still offering a ton of room for mastery. The game is a delight from start to finish and beyond."

God is a Geek 6.5/10

"Sonic Superstars simply has too many frustrating elements to deal with. Rolling through the actual stages is often a lot of fun, but having to deal with tedious boss fights and constant mini games gets old fast. If you’ve got a friend who loves Sonic you’ll probably have a decent time playing through the main story together"

Will you be checking out this new Sonic game on the Switch next week? Tell us in the comments.