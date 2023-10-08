Welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Let's take a look at what happened last week before we crack on, shall we? We picked the Game Boy version of Yoshi's Cookie, pitting the Western design against the Japanese variant.

We honestly weren't surprised by the outcome of this one: the Japanese version took the crown comfortably with 79% of the vote. It was just a nicer image, right?

This week, we're going to check out ActRaiser for the SNES. Originally released in 1990 by Enix, it's a curious title that combines several genres and has gained a significant cult following over the years. In 2021, a remaster called Actraiser Renaissance was released on the Switch eShop to positive reviews, gaining a score of 8/10 in our own review.

The designs for Europe and North America are more or less identical for this one, so we've opted for a good old-fashioned duel this week as they take on Japan.