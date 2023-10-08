Actraiser BAB
Welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Let's take a look at what happened last week before we crack on, shall we? We picked the Game Boy version of Yoshi's Cookie, pitting the Western design against the Japanese variant.

We honestly weren't surprised by the outcome of this one: the Japanese version took the crown comfortably with 79% of the vote. It was just a nicer image, right?

This week, we're going to check out ActRaiser for the SNES. Originally released in 1990 by Enix, it's a curious title that combines several genres and has gained a significant cult following over the years. In 2021, a remaster called Actraiser Renaissance was released on the Switch eShop to positive reviews, gaining a score of 8/10 in our own review.

The designs for Europe and North America are more or less identical for this one, so we've opted for a good old-fashioned duel this week as they take on Japan.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

Europe / North America

Actraiser - NA
Image: Enix

Okay, so we love the minimalism on display here. The pyramids on the horizon against a fierce thunderstorm are just *chef's kiss*. It's very rare, particularly nowadays, to get box art that doesn't feature at least one character from the game, so to see Actraiser go so hard with this approach is just wonderful. We not overly keen on the logo itself, mind.

Japan

Actraiser - Japan
Image: Enix

Japan's variant, meanwhile, goes in the opposite direction and is quite loud by comparison. We like the overall composition, and we daresay the logo (which is slightly different from the Western version) actually fits in better with this approach. It's difficult to know exactly what to look at here, though, and we're in two minds as to whether it's better than the more minimal Western design. Hmm...

