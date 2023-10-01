Yoshi's Cookie BAB
Welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Let's check in with what went on last week, shall we? We took a look at Kirby and the Amazing Mirror for the Game Boy Advance to celebrate the announcement of its arrival on Nintendo Switch Online. It was a reasonably close battle, but ultimately Europe and Japan triumphed over North America with 58% of the vote. Seems folks weren't quite enamoured with angry Kirby.

This week, we're going to check out Yoshi's Cookie on the Game Boy. Released back in 1992, the tile-matching title was quite a different approach from the norm for Nintendo, who had brought on developer Tose to handle the NES and Game Boy versions. The reception was mostly positive, though it's safe to say that Yoshi's Cookie remains somewhat of a niche entry in Nintendo's vast catalogue.

So let's get this show on the road, yes?

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

Europe / North America

Yoshi's Cookie - EU / NA
All told, every version of Yoshi's Cookie showcases Yoshi, uh, eating cookies. In the western design, Yoshi is front and centre against a dark blue background and is 'Mlem-ing' the cookies from out of mid-air. The logo itself is nice and visible in the top left with a lovely little Yoshi egg in place of the letter 'O'. It's nice, though not the most striking of box arts, we have to admit.

Japan

Yoshi's Cookie - Japan
Japan's variant takes on a brighter and arguably more comforting vibe. Yoshi is once again using his ruddy great big tongue to eat the various cookies, but in this one, he actually seems to be eating them out of a cookie tin in addition to the cookies falling from above. The white background makes the image really stand out, and we're quite keen on the more 'retro' aesthetic of the whole thing.

