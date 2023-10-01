Welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Let's check in with what went on last week, shall we? We took a look at Kirby and the Amazing Mirror for the Game Boy Advance to celebrate the announcement of its arrival on Nintendo Switch Online. It was a reasonably close battle, but ultimately Europe and Japan triumphed over North America with 58% of the vote. Seems folks weren't quite enamoured with angry Kirby.

This week, we're going to check out Yoshi's Cookie on the Game Boy. Released back in 1992, the tile-matching title was quite a different approach from the norm for Nintendo, who had brought on developer Tose to handle the NES and Game Boy versions. The reception was mostly positive, though it's safe to say that Yoshi's Cookie remains somewhat of a niche entry in Nintendo's vast catalogue.

So let's get this show on the road, yes?