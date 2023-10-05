The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Detective Pikachu Returns (Nintendo, 6th Oct, $49.99) - Unravel a series of mysteries across Ryme City with a tough-talking, coffee-loving Pikachu and his human partner, Tim Goodman. When a jewel theft occurs, the case sets this great detective duo down a path filled with mystery. Search for clues in Ryme City, where Pokémon and humans live and work side by side. Investigate and deduce as the detective duo, both together and individually, on a search for the truth in this cinematic adventure game! The Detective Pikachu Returns game is available on Oct. 6. - Read our Detective Pikachu Returns review

Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition (Take-Two Interactive, 6th Oct, $59.99) - The quintessential Borderlands 3 experience is now available on Nintendo Switch! Make some mayhem at home or on the go with the award-winning base game, plus all six content add-ons and the full collection of bonus cosmetic packs! Blast through multiple worlds as one of four Vault Hunters, each with deep skill trees, abilities and customization. Play solo or join a friend in two-player online co-op* to take on deadly enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy. Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition is available Oct 6.

Wargroove 2 (Chucklefish, 5th Oct, $19.99) - Take to the battlefield and use your wits to wage turn-based battles in a new adventure filled with unlikely friendships and unknown adversaries. Featuring signature pixel art and an interweaving story, Wargroove 2 brings together three campaigns, a new roguelike game mode and a fresh cast of Commanders, including the newly revealed faction of mousefolk, the Faahri. Wargroove 2 enters the fray on Nintendo Switch today. - Read our Wargroove 2 review

FRONT MISSION 2: Remake (Forever Entertainment, 5th Oct, $34.99) - The second game in the main FRONT MISSION storyline is finally available outside of Japan for the first time! In this tactical RPG, you’ll pilot weaponized machines called Wanzers and lead your battalion to victory. Gain the upper hand in battle by aiming for enemy parts to destroy and uncover the great storyline of this classic game. FRONT MISSION 2: Remake launches on Nintendo Switch today. The prequel, FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake, is also available now.

Switch eShop - New Releases

Airship Defender (Weakfish Studio, 10th Oct, $2.49) - Airship Defender is a game of air defense, we try to grow our airship and protect it from enemies. Well of course the enemies are experienced, they come at us in waves and attack us, and worse, the bosses! bosses are very powerful and you really need to use your wits to defeat them. But don't be scared, you will see some gift packs in the sky, don't miss them! They offer you upgrades and ask you to choose one of the 3 upgrades!

Aquarium Land (Qubic Games, 6th Oct, $4.99) - Go fish in the sea, swim, catch species like goldfish, starfish, koi fish and add them to your fish tank to expand your aquarium shop! Drive a motorboat, ride a jet ski or just jump in the water and dive with a friend in multiplayer mode! Discover amazing places filled with a wide variety of beautiful animals. Discover huge and legendary creatures to attract more visitors. There is a customer for every sea animal, big or tiny, all you have to do is fish with attitude! Invest in your aquarium shop and explore the sea world like a real fishy tycoon! The more money you earn, the more upgrades and aquariums you can get!

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (Untold Tales, 4th Oct, $24.99) - Glorious bouncy 3D platforming and combat inspired by some of the best in the genre from Italian plumbers, blue hedgehogs, or wild bandicoots! Become BOB, a reckless bouncy hero embarking on a quest of epic adventures and chaos. Open World Exploration and Destruction Roll into jam-packed open worlds that let you explore and utterly smash them to pieces in the process! Conquer adversaries and boss fights, tackle thrilling challenges, and unearth multiple hidden secrets. Realms bursting with activities to do at your own pace while you break almost everything along the way.

Beach Cafe III: The Escape Room (Cooking And, 28th Sep, $3.99) - In 'Beach Cafe III: The Escape Room' the mysteries continue. Grandpa is still missing and as you delve deeper into the investigation, everything becomes stranger and more enigmatic. The laboratory beneath the beach bar has given way to intricate grottoes filled with surprising vegetation and unknown minerals. If that wasn't enough, it seems that some kind of alien form lives in the convoluted labyrinth. . . Where will this new adventure in the 'Beach Cafe: The Escape Room' saga take you?

BLACK WITCHCRAFT (HIKE, 5th Oct, $9.99) - The Usher family's mansion, known for their role as witch hunters, was invaded by demons. To thwart Roderick's malevolent plan, the Raven Demon resorted to dark witchcraft from their past life and Madeline, his sister, sacrificed herself to invoke the presence of Ligeia, the Black-haired Witch. Initially uninterested, Ligeia is now compelled by the Raven Demon's persuasive offering to embark on a journey to the Usher family's mansion with a demonic power-imbued bag, Durahan. Her mission is to thwart the resurrection of the formidable witch, Lenore. Upon reaching the Usher family's mansion, Ligeia's party endeavors to uncover the truth behind Roderick's plan to resurrect Lenore. . . Experience the Gothic Fantasy universe and unravel the endless mysteries! Engage in a dark narrative with profound depth to captivate your imagination, and a gameplay with alluring visual effects and a variety of skills that will immerse you in combat.

Cafe Master Story (Kairosoft, 4th Oct, $12.00) - Have you ever wanted to run your own coffee shop? The smell of fresh roast beans, the gurgling of the espresso machine, the sheen of a squeaky-clean counter. . . All this and more await you in this quirky sim game! Just set up your tables and counter seats, and wait for the customers to come rolling in. Add handy features like magazine racks, or chic furnishings to give your cafe a more welcoming atmosphere. Coffee and tea are just the beginning—there's a whole world of hot and cold drinks out there just waiting to be discovered! Try out different combinations to make your regulars happy, or attract new customers. You can even recommend your favorites via the Specials Board. Feel like a little something on the side? Combine food items with drinks to create Combo Meals. These can also be entered into contests—pick the right meal for the right theme, and you're sure to win it big and make your cafe even more popular! You're not just limited to one town, either.

Cooking Craze (GAME NACIONAL, 30th Sep, $9.99) - In the midst of numerous impatient customers, you'll have to show how quickly you can serve them, and don't go crazy when more and more customers arrive. Earn coins based on customer satisfaction.

Detail Detective (Gametry, 29th Sep, $2.99) - Detail Detective is the ultimate spot the differences game that combines stunning cartoon colourful visuals, mind-engaging puzzles, and captivating storylines. Explore diverse and vibrant environments, choose your difficulty level, and use hints strategically as you race against the clock. Uncover hidden secrets, and become the ultimate detective in this immersive, relaxing, and socially competitive experience.

Dungeons and Goblins (Gametry, 29th Sep, $3.99) - Dive into the enchanting world of Dungeons and Goblins, where you step into the shoes of a pint-sized hero on a daring mission. Face off against menacing monsters in vibrant, cartoon-inspired dungeons, and harness your wit and courage to overcome challenges. With an extensive inventory and crafting system at your disposal, craft your destiny as you journey through endless levels of epic adventures.

Easy Japanesey (Thalamus Digital, 28th Sep, $2.99) - Easy Japanesey is a fun and family-friendly educational word game! The aim is to translate a given word into English, Kana, or Kanji, from a dictionary of over 6,000 words – simply tap one of the nine possible answers on the game board to make your choice. If you get stuck, use the handy hints to reveal additional clues! The game features four playing modes to suit players of any age or skill level: get as many correct answers as possible in Endless Mode, add some temporal pressure in Timed Mode, mix things up in Challenge Mode, or try Campaign Mode for the ultimate learning challenge!

Easy Japanesey 2 (Thalamus Digital, 28th Sep, $2.99) - Easy Japanesey 2 is a fun and family-friendly educational word game! The aim is to find the missing grammar points or sentence fragment from a dictionary of over 400 phrases – simply tap one of the nine possible answers on the game board to make your choice. If you get stuck, use the handy hints to reveal additional clues! The game features four playing modes to suit players of any age or skill level: get as many correct answers as possible in Endless Mode, add some temporal pressure in Timed Mode, mix things up in Challenge Mode, or try Campaign Mode for the ultimate learning challenge!

Easy Japanesey 3 (Thalamus Digital, 28th Sep, $2.99) - Easy Japanesey 3 is a fun and family-friendly educational word game! The aim is to find the translation for the given English word, from a dictionary of over 6,000 words – simply tap one of the nine possible answers on the game board to make your choice. If you get stuck, use the handy hints to reveal additional clues! The game features four playing modes to suit players of any age or skill level: get as many correct answers as possible in Endless Mode, add some temporal pressure in Timed Mode, mix things up in Challenge Mode, or try Campaign Mode for the ultimate learning challenge!

Elder Story (Ultimate Games, 3rd Oct, $4.99) - Immerse yourself in a picturesque world teeming with life. Hike through mountain peaks, dense forests, and tranquil lakes. Every corner surrounds you with wonderful nature that is faithful to real landscapes. You can hear the leaves rustling under your feet and the sound of waterfalls in the distance. It's not just a game; is an interactive journey to the most beautiful places on earth. Explore and come across many different areas and small puzzle like problems. Elder Story hides a lot of secrets. Find a lot of deeply hidden fun secrets & get awarded for them! All of the sound effects and ambience sounds are highest quality.

Fabled Lands (Prime, 5th Oct, $22.99) - The original Fabled Lands gamebooks, written by Dave Morris and Jamie Thomson, and beloved by many, have been transformed into an epic, digital adventure of interactive fiction with a massive game world. Be anyone you want: explorer, merchant, priest, scholar, thief, wizard, or soldier of fortune. Buy ships, goods, and townhouses, join a temple, risk desperate adventures in the wilderness, or embroil yourself in court intrigues and the sudden violence of city backstreets. Undertake missions that will earn you allies and enemies, or remain a free agent and choose your own objectives. With hundreds of quests and locations to explore, the choices are all yours. EXPLORE THE FABLED LANDS Open World Revolution rages in a war-torn kingdom. You can join forces with the king to restore his throne - or look for profit in the pay of the dictator. Use fighting skills or sorcery, bribery or skulduggery to survive the assassins in city backstreets.

Freaky Trip (RedDeer, 6th Oct, $16.99) - Put your imagination to the test and go on a freaky rescue trip. Help rescue Salcy’s beloved cockapoo from unknown danger in which she was sure to find herself. In Freaky Trip you will encounter many logical puzzles, which you can find everywhere. Watch your surroundings carefully and use everything that might be helpful – even if it seems unusual. In this game, puzzles are not as easy as they might look like – as everything around you. Think outside the box, be unpredictable, and succeed on every level, to be an egg forward. Remember that sometimes the most unbelievable answers are the right ones. Try all possibilities and ask for help if you are stuck at any point. Meet surprising characters on your journey with Salcy, but don’t even bother to think if they are real – they somehow are. Try to help them and they will return the favor. Hey, have you seen this big buffalo merchant behind the tree? No?

Hidden Gems: Volume One (Pixel Games, 28th Sep, $6.99) - 4 forgotten classics from the 1980s, originally published for the Commodore 64, are resurrected in this exciting collection. Gilligan's Gold, Horace Goes Skiing, Mutant Monty, and N.O.M.A.D.

Hyper Gym Life 3D – Tough Guys (INSTAMARKETINGANDGAME, 7th Oct, $7.99) - Get ready for exciting challenges in the world of fitness! In this thrilling clicker game, you'll help our characters overcome all obstacles on their journey to health and beauty.

Knight vs Giant: The Broken Excalibur (PQube, 5th Oct, $19.99) - During their quest to retrieve the Holy Grail for the venerable wizard Merlin, the noble Knights of the Round Table inadvertently unleash the calamitous Void Giant upon Camelot! King Arthur valiantly leads his Knights into battle, but they are swiftly dispatched by the terrible creature. With the realm’s protectors slain, and the legendary sword Excalibur broken, Merlin weaves a powerful incantation to transport the Void Giant back to the Astral Dimension from whence it came. Unfortunately, the spell doesn’t quite go to plan and the entire kingdom is brought along for the ride…

Long Gone Days (Serenity Forge, 10th Oct, $24.99) - Long Gone Days is an RPG set in the real world about human connection during war, focusing on civilians, language barriers, and borders. Follow Rourke, young man trained from birth to be a sniper for The Core— a subterranean paramilitary state. born and raised in the undergrounds of a private military company called The Core. On his first mission, he is sent to the surface under orders of great significance. Motivated to finally be able to show the fruits of his training, he carries out his first orders to perfection only to find out that The Core was far from being the noble organization he thought he knew. A Nuanced Look at War: Experience the clash of modern conflict against civilian life through the contrast of intense RPG combat and slower, slice-of-life gameplay. Communication is Key: As Long Gone Days is set in the real world, you'll encounter several language barriers. Recruit interpreters in order to communicate with others and forge bonds beyond borders.

Madfarmer: Lost Kingdoms and Crazy Critters (Aldora, 2nd Oct, $4.99) - Get ready to embark on an exciting and enchanting adventure full of challenges and surprises! · Adventure in a Lost Kingdom: Immerse yourself in a mysterious and lost kingdom as a crazy farmer in this exciting children's adventure. · Platforming: Face challenging platforms and obstacles as you explore a colourful world full of surprises. · Puzzle Solving: Test your wits by solving intricate puzzles that block your path to victory. · Star Collection: Collect bright stars in each level, can you collect them all? · Critters Allies: Adorable critters will help you in your search, thanks to them you will be able to advance to new areas · Special Powers: Throughout the game, discover special powers that grant the farmer unique abilities, such as the orange-smashing super fist or the mushroom picker's hat.

Merge Master (QubicGames, 6th Oct, $4.99) - Use your strategic skills and tactics to combine your troops and fight epic battles! Create powerfull units by merging the smaller ones to increase their attack power and health, but remember - the cost will increase, so merging will become more difficult as time goes on! Turn your army of dinosaurs into the giant species and your team of archers into powerful mages! Challenge your friend to a battle in local multiplayer mode for 2 players! Deploy your units strategically and as quickly as possible. See what your opponent is up to and when you're ready, cut off their preparation time for an easier win! Fight the bosses, take over the enemy locations, unlock all the creatures and challenge yourself to become the king of the merging wars!

MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, 28th Sep, $0.00) - MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE is a new fighting game where you can play as your favorite characters from MY HERO ACADEMIA in battle royale matches between 8 teams made up of 3 players each. Use each character’s unique Quirk to your advantage as you battle your way through the vast stages together with your online friends and strive to be the last team standing! The game will be updated each season to include new elements, focusing on new characters and costumes! Jump in and get a hold of the rapidly changing battle conditions!

My Little Universe (SayGames, 5th Oct, $14.99) - The universe is vast and filled with adventures, mysteries to solve, and enemies to fight… who knows, you might even meet a few friendly faces along the way. Better yet, invite up to three of your friends to join you in the split-screen local co-op mode because it’s always more exciting with friends!

My Name is Mayo 2 (Green Lava Studios, 26th Sep, $0.99) - Right in the middle of the Next-Gen hurricane, comes the true next-gen game everyone’s been waiting for! . . . Not this one; but it’s close! This. . . is the touching story about a disorganized Mayo jar, who just can’t get its sheets together. Mayo is back, and it’s all about kicking butts and having an existential crisis. And it’s all out of butts! This second entry into the My Name is Mayo Cinematic Universe (not a thing btw) features the same real-life tapping mechanics and dozens of unlockable achievements as the original game. Be brave, be wise, unveil the stories and maybe. . . just maybe. . . you’ll learn from them. . . again.

PAINT PRO for KIDS 0+ (DEZVOLT, 3rd Oct, $14.99) - Welcome to an incredible world of creativity designed especially for children from birth and up. Our game brings joy and inspiration to young minds, allowing them to paint their world with the vibrant colours of imagination. Get ready for unforgettable adventures!

Park Racer (Pix Arts, 6th Oct, $4.99) - Take control of cute tiny cars, collect coins to unlock new cars and drive your car to victory in this stylish racing game taking place in amusement parks. Drift, slid, skid your bolide to victory in races of 6, competing against skilled bots. - 40 Cars to unlock - 8 Stylised tracks - Fancy Music and Sound FX

Pirates on Target (Ratalaika Games, 5th Oct, $4.99) - Use your geometric and logic skills to fire cannons at pirate ships and sink them to the bottom of the sea. In each level you’ll need to move the blocks strategically and change the trajectory of the cannonballs until they reach the target. The concept is simple yet challenging, and the difficulty gradually increases over dozens of levels.

Project Blue (8 Bit Legit, 6th Oct, $9.99) - Hidden in the outskirts of the Dezone, a secret bio-weapons lab is conducting unspeakable experiments on the homeless youth of that concrete wasteland. The most promising test subject, codenamed PROJECT BLUE, manages to break free following an overly successful bio-energy augmentation. Now it's up to YOU to help Blue escape from Theta Lab and bring down the shadowy multinational conglomerate running Neo Hong Kong! Put your skill, wits and reflexes to the test as you jump, swim, and blast your way through four massive areas in this exciting new action platformer. - 256 screens of heart-pounding action! - A huge, original soundtrack of 22 songs! - 3 layout-changing difficulty modes! - Secret rooms and alternate routes galore!

RedRaptor (eastasiasoft, 11th Oct, $4.99) - Blast off for a retro arcade experience in RedRaptor, a vertical shoot’em up inspired by genre classics of the ’90s! Assume the role of an ace pilot on a mission to intercept an unknown threat that’s already eliminated nearly all allied forces. If you hope to survive and bring down the enemy, you’ll need to upgrade your ship along the way and push your skills to the limit! Take to the skies, the planet’s lower orbit, enemy space stations, asteroid fields and more as swarms of enemy ships and environmental hazards try to take you down. Manage your shields and watch your health! With each run, you’re able to apply persistent upgrades to your ship’s stats, from weapon level to lasers and even wingmen. Can you overcome 5 stages of bullet hell action and discover what awaits in the abyss beyond?

S.H.M.U.P Bundle (PolarityFlow, 25th Sep, $28.00) - Steel Rain It's the ultimate, strategic SHMUP ReMix! Control TWO combat wings, flick between THREE different formations, and BLAST your way through overwhelming enemy fleets! Sky Mercenaries An epic sky battle awaits you! Sky Mercenaries is back with a overhauled Nintendo Switch™ exclusive Redux edition. Choose your pilot and fighter to join the ultimate 2D polarity S. H. M. U. P action for 1-2 players.

schleich Puzzles FARM WORLD (Wild River, 5th Oct, $24.99) - Sheep, cows, pigs, horses, chickens and much more: The exciting world of schleich® Farm World in 60 lovely designed puzzle scenes. All puzzles have been carefully designed for children ranged between 3-7 years old. Reading skills are not required to understand and thanks to the intuitive touch screen controls, the game is very easy to use even for the youngest children. Attention: Only playable in handheld mode!

Shy Cats Hidden Orchestra (Mens Sana Interactive, 6th Oct, $3.99) - The shyest of orchestras is on tour! They are cute. They are clever. They are talented. But they are shy! They hid on ice, in the jungle, in the desert. . . Even on other planets! In this hidden object game, you'll need to find musician kittens who are too shy to play their music. For each cat you find, you'll hear a different musical instrument sound. Try to find over 200 kittens and create your own music across 10 beautiful colourful levels!

Sunshine Manor (HoundPicked Games, 6th Oct, $7.99) - Sunshine Manor is a thrilling game where you take on the role of Ada McReady, who finds herself unexpectedly trapped in an eerie haunted house while out on a Halloween adventure. As you explore the manor, you’ll encounter ghosts, demons, a a host of other spooky creatures, all while utilizing unique psychic powers. Your ultimate goal is to banish evil entities that threaten your life and uncover the mysteries that lie within the walls of the manor. Beware of The Shadow Man, who could be around the very next corner, watching and waiting. With its captivating storyline and immersive gameplay, Sunshine Manor is a must-play for fans of horror and mystery games.

Supreme Car Parking Simulator 2024 (DEMENCI, 11th Oct, $4.99) - Supreme Car Parking Simulator 2024 belongs to the category of parking simulators. The player has at his disposal a garage with different cars, which he can purchase during the game. There are many missions that the player must complete. The goal of each mission is to park the car correctly in the predestined place. In each level, the way to the parking place is shown. But it's up to the player to follow it or not. The game has realistic graphics, which give you the feeling of being present in the scene where the action takes place. If you love challenges, this game is for you.

Terra Alia: The Language Discovery RPG (BoomBox, 11th Oct, $14.99) - Welcome to a world where magic and technology go hand in hand. In Terra Alia, every nation has its own rules for using magic, as it is a common part of this world. To avoid conflicts, these nations have come together to oversee magic use in their lands. The first rule they created is learning the local language before you can start developing your magical abilities. Your adventure begins in your homeland, just after completing your studies at one of Terra Alia's most renowned magic academies. Professor Esperanto, your esteemed mentor, has invited you to continue studies abroad in her exclusive technomancy program. Upon your arrival, you’ve found that the professor has gone missing! What mischievous force could be behind her disappearance? To solve this riddle, you'll need to unlock your magical abilities, but you've got to learn the local language first.

Tetropunk (RandomSpin, 28th Sep, $2.99) - Don't miss the chance to play the bestseller among classic games! Clear the lines and stay calm as the game heats up, because this captivating puzzle is not as simple as it might seem. Plus, the pleasant sound accompaniment won't let you get bored for a second! A simple and engaging game for all ages.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (Bandai Namco, 5th Oct, $19.99) - The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of stand-alone, branching cinematic horror games that offers two multiplayer modes for a spine-chilling gaming experience. In Little Hope, four college students and their professor are trapped and alone in an abandoned town, plagued by terrifying apparitions that lurk in the thick fog. To escape, they must unravel the dark secrets of the past and uncover the motivations behind the apparitions before they face eternal damnation.

The Pale Beyond (Fellow Traveller, 6th Oct, $19.99) - Five years ago, The Viscount and its crew set sail through The Pale Passage in search of absolute magnetic South. The ship and its crew were tragically lost to the ice, never to be seen again. Her sister ship, The Temperance shall follow in her path, hoping to find answers where The Viscount failed. A polar exploration game set in an unforgiving frozen wasteland where you embark on a treacherous voyage across the ice and through the Pale Beyond. It’s a stunning yet harsh landscape that can change at any moment. Every decision matters and the ice doesn’t care. As the expedition unfolds and the Polar Winter approaches, every decision you make will have a meaningful impact on the story as you navigate your way across the ice. You didn’t ask to lead this expedition, but here you are. Stuck in the ice, Captain missing, miles from civilisation. Someone has to take charge.

The Sisters 2 – Road to Fame (Microids, 5th Oct, $29.99) - Double the trouble, double the fun, our Sisters are back to cause twice the chaos! The story begins when you and your favorite sister are gifted a tablet to reward your good grades. Your sister immediately creates an account on a trendy social network, not only to share her adventures with her best friends, but also for something else… As your beloved yet mischievous sister, she wants to surpass the fame of your own account to become the new popular influencer in town! Our favorite Sisters will have to compete in a frenzied race for followers!

Two Sedans Driving Simulator (INSTAMARKETINGANDGAME, 8th Oct, $7.99) - Dedicated to all adrenaline junkies and multitasking masters, “Two Sedans Driving Simulator” is a unique game that will immerse you in an exhilarating adventure! Get ready for incredible road trials as you manoeuvre two cars at once, overcoming astonishing obstacles on your way to the coveted goal.

Umbrella Drop (Entity3, 30th Sep, $0.99) - Drop between the rotating blocks with only an umbrella to slow your fall. Use skill and judgement to drop at the right time and reach the bottom of the tower. Build up a frenzy by falling fast and smash through any blocks in your path.

Viki Spotter: Complete Bundle (Ultimate Games, 25th Sep) - Help the inquisitive girl Viki Spotter to find all the differences and discrepancies in the pictures. These games are great for developing mindfulness skills. Here you need to take a good look at the photos offered to you and find out how they differ from each other. Whether you are an adult or a child - it may not be that simple at all, some differences are very difficult to spot the first time around.

WFO World Football Online (Brain Connected, 28th Sep, $9.90) - Build your own dream team from a diverse roster of footballers, each with their own history and potential. Develop your players using development cards, fine-tuning their skills to dominate the field.

Wild Card Football (Saber Interactive, 10th Oct, $39.99) - Wild Card Football is a fun pick-up-and-play arcade-style football game featuring 7v7 team-focused gameplay with the unique Wild Card system that lets you change the course of the action in an instant with special power-ups and rule-breaking abilities. With optimized rule sets, customizable teams and outfits, authentic pro players, and bombastic moves, players can show off their skills across single-player and competitive multiplayer modes, while using ‘Wild Cards’ that redefine the football genre and unleash over-the-top action.

Wings (Entity3, 30th Sep, $0.99) - Fly through rings, amazing worlds in a small yet speedy plane Hit all the rings to bump up your score Ensure a smooth landing and aim for perfect!

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!