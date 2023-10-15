Following a "first look" at Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1, new details have now surfaced about the rest of the Kombat Pack.

According to a new PR, Quan Chi and Peacemaker are scheduled to arrive in Winter 2023/2024, Ermac and Homelander are targeting a Spring 2024 release, and Takeda Takahashi is aiming for Summer 2024. Omni-Man has already been confirmed for "early access" next month. The entire pack was originally scheduled for a Spring 2024 release.

As for the Kameo Fighters, apart from Tremor's arrival next month, players can look forward to Ferra, Khameleon and Mavado at some point. There's also an update on the other Kameo Fighter Johnny Cage. Apparently, he's being replaced with... spoiler... Janet Cage, who is spotted in the final chapter of Mortal Kombat 1's story mode as a parallel timeline fighter.





You can see Omni-Man in action in our previous post here on Nintendo Life. NetherRealm has also confirmed J.K. Simmons will reprise his role as the character.