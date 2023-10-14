Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

At New York Comic-Con this weekend, NetherRealm Studios shared a "first look" at the Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack fighter Omni-Man.

He'll be available to anyone who purchases the Premium Edition or Kombat Pack and playable in early access starting November 2023. In the latest trailer, you can also see Tremor will be appearing as a Kameo Fighter.

In addition to Invincible's Omni-Man, the Kombat Pack roster will also include Peacemaker (DC Comics), Homelander (The Boys) and the Mortal Kombat fighters Quan Chi, Ermac and Takeda when it launches in Spring 2024. There will be additional Kameo Fighters, too.