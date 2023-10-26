Mortal Kombat 1 for Switch had some issues at launch, with NetherRealm responding with a series of updates.

While things are in better shape, unfortunately, the community is now in an uproar over the latest Halloween-themed Fatility revealed in the latest set of patch notes. Warner Bros. has confirmed it will be added to the premium store, resulting in many horrified reactions from players.

This Fatality will release this Friday on 27th October with fans left wondering how much it could potentially cost. It's also resulted in some backlash over the game's monetisation.

Hi, thanks for this question about MK1! The Halloween Fatality will be featured in the Premium Shop at a later date, we expect this to be Friday (10/27). Please keep an eye on official Mortal Kombat social media for any news on this topic! — WB Games Support (@WBGamesSupport) October 24, 2023

According to dataminers, this Fatality will feature a Jack-o'-lantern and can seemingly be used by the entire roster (thanks EventHubs).

Admittedly, this isn't the first time Mortal Kombat has sold Fatailities, but it's also been a long time since the last lot.