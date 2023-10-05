There's no way it was done on purpose, definitely a coincidence. Nintendo would not have chosen to release the same week to hurt the sales of Sonic. That's not how they do business, they just release their first party games when they feel they are ready, and only pay attention to the staggered timing of their own first party games, not rivaling others.

For Nintendo, there is no animosity or rivalry between the brands anymore. Much as its weird to say, Sonic is almost a 2nd party brand for Nintendo these days. He makes them a lot of money, and compliments their brand. For consoles, Nintendo is Sonics natural home and his inclusion in Nintendo games like Smash and sports titles is welcomed not tolerated, and retro Sega IPs are officially welcomed and co-opted, Genesis on NSO, official NSO controllers etc.

As for Sega, back in the 90s, the release date would have been a potential consideration, to get a PR one up if they outsell Mario, or even take from his sales... but not today. There is maybe still a tiny lingering friendly rivalry but they mostly see Nintendo as partners and they are realistic that Mario is the far bigger game franchise nowadays and its foolish to try and compete, instead, just try and beat the sales of the last Sonic game, and get better reviews and fan reactions than the missteps of the past.

Sonic wont hurt Mario's sales in any way. But Mario could hurt Sonic's sales, for people that either can't afford both games, or just don't want 2 side scrolling platformers in short succession. I'm sure that most people, if forced to pick one, will go with Mario. I hope this isn't the case, as I really want this game to succeed and show Sega there is a future in high quality 2d platformers. It's my favourite genre, and Sonic is my favourite franchise.

Of course, Sonic is available on all systems. I'm sure the PC sales will be stellar. But PlayStation and Xbox are a tiny fraction of Sonic's console sales, it's usually like 80% Nintendo. I really feel that these two games launching at once could hurt the initial sales for Sonic and that makes me sad.

I'm really excited for Mario Wonder. I think it looks excellent. Im sure it will garner 10/10 scores all round and be hailed an instant classic. I love 2d Mario games and have been wanting a new one with new ideas for what seems like forever. Im 100% sure i will love it. But I honestly feel like I don't want to buy it on launch. Its hard for me to get hyped because all my hype is aimed at Sonic right now. A new, quality Sonic game is a far rarer prospect, and much, much more is at risk for the company and brand. It needs to succeed. Mario just will succeed, there is no question there.