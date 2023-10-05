Mario and Sonic both have new side-scrolling games arriving in the same week later this month and it has been generating some discussion online.
If you've been wondering how the developers of Super Mario Bros. Wonder feel about this, according to the game's producer Takashi Tezuka, the Nintendo team doesn't mind and is generally looking forward to the return of "2D side-scroller action games". He did admit though that it was an "interesting coincidence".
Here's exactly what he had to say during a recent interview with Game Informer:
Takashi Tezuka: “I think it’s an interesting coincidence. We’ve been creating 2D action games for a long time and we, of course, want as many players as possible to enjoy those games. We’re looking forward to as many people as possible having the opportunity to play these 2D side-scrolling action games, Mario and otherwise.”
It's a significant contrast to the '90s when Mario and Sonic were direct competitors in the 2D pixel space. Since Sega's exit from console production, the pair of mascots have teamed up in series like Mario & Sonic, and the blue blur has even been featured as a fighter in the Super Smash Bros. games.
Early impressions of Wonder and Sonic Superstars have been positive so far, but Mario's game might have the edge based on the latest round of previews, which are already calling it a potential "game-of-the-year" contender. Sonic's new game will arrive on 17th October and Mario's title will follow on 20th October.