First 4 Figures recently shared a "sneak peek" of its absolutely stunning Metroid Prime 'Samus Varia Suit' PVC statue.

Yes, following the release of Metroid Prime Remastered on the Nintendo Switch earlier this year, F4F will soon be offering this new physical creation. Pre-orders open on 24th October 2023 and you can get a $10 discount (in the link below).





Here’s your first look at the Samus Varia Suit PVC statue coming soon to First 4 Figures!



Get $10 off:



SAMUS VARIA SUIT PREORDERS OPEN IN 10 DAYS!Here's your first look at the Samus Varia Suit PVC statue coming soon to First 4 Figures!Get $10 off: https://t.co/TAdUHKpaqQ Preorders open on 24th October 2023. #Metroid October 14, 2023

This 'Samus Varia Suit' is an 11" painted statue and is once again "coming soon". First 4 Figures has previously released a number of Metroid-themed products, including a "life size" Samus helmet. You can see this item in the gallery below: