After a recent teaser, Bandai Namco has now lifted the lid on Season 4 of Dragon Ball: The Breakers, arriving 1st November.

As many fans guessed, the new raider joining the battle is Broly (available with TP Tokens). It doesn't end there, either. In addition to this are new survivor skins including Cheelai, Lemo, Bulma (Snow Gear) and Mr. Satan. This skin is available via Dragon Tier and the rest will be unlockable with TP Tokens. In the trailer above you can also spot a Gogeta cameo!

In addition to this, there's currently 1st anniversary items available including new transpheres, the new map (Dangerous Ground), special anniversary items, and new customisable items. Check out the 1st anniversary live stream on YouTube.