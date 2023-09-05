It has been over 20 years since F-Zero GX launched on the GameCube, and while the chances of a series reboot currently feel like they are waiting in the pit lane, title producer Toshihiro Nagoshi has recently shed some light on what it was like to work on the project, and his hopes for a future return.

Speaking to VGC, the former SEGA producer (now of his own Nagoshi Studio) was asked about his affection for the GameCube's futuristic racing title. In response, Nagoshi confessed that the experience taught him how to make "a high-quality game to satisfy a fanbase" and reaffirmed that, given the opportunity, he might just be down for working on the title again in the future:

July marked the 20th anniversary of F-Zero GX, a title you’ve said you’ve had a lot of affection for.

This is a very nostalgic game title for me, and that was when I learned how to create a high quality game to satisfy a fanbase. I learned a lot, and if there was a chance, I wouldn’t mind working on it again.

You’ve said that previously, but when you said it, you were at Sega. Does your new position at Nagoshi Studio theoretically make that more or less likely should that opportunity arise?

[laughs] This is more of a question for Nintendo!

It was back in 2021 that Nagoshi last expressed an interest in working on F-Zero GX again one day, though it seems that this hope is still yet to move off the starting line two years on.

Of course, GX did satisfy the fanbase on release with its continued gameplay from X and the additional story mode, and we still consider it to be one of the best entries in the F-Zero series to date. Today, it seems that the best way to satisfy this fanbase once again would be to finally release another game — could Nagoshi really do it twice in a row? Come on, Nintendo, you know you want to...

Be sure to head over to VGC to check out the interview with Toshihiro Nagoshi in full.

