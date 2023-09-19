I honestly enjoyed this game quite a bit more than most, so I'm looking forward to dipping back into it. I agree the lack of Portrait Ghosts is a bit disappointing, but from what I remember, the game felt more challenging compared to LM3. LM3 was a cakewalk and just kept throwing the same exact enemies at you with no variety (not talking about bosses, I just mean like the standard enemies). Like eventually they start throwing miniaturized versions of the ghosts at you that you can easily vacuum up by the dozens like they're ants. It just gets monotonous after a while.

I didn't even really mind the mission structure of Dark Moon that badly. It wasn't ideal, but the other Luigi's Mansion games weren't exactly metroidvanias where you have the freedom to go anywhere. The first game had some secret rooms and optional ghosts, but for the most part, it's still a pretty fixed path. Currency was way more useful in this game, where you could actually upgrade your Poltergust. In the first game, it did nothing.

Boo hunting was more satisfying in the first game than the second, but I never found it served much of a purpose in 3 and I think there was only one per floor, so that was kind of lame. So yeah, while this is an unpopular opinion that's sure to turn some heads, I think LM2 is a better game than 3. The ghost designs were better (for 3, they just took the red ghost from 2 and have him a square head...why?) and I likes all the gameplay variety like using your vacuum to inflate a balloon. LM3 had significantly more areas to explore, but they were all so short that I felt like none of them really amounted to much. The pirate floor, for example, is pathetically short. It's basically just one room and then the boss. It was such a letdown. But LM2 felt more complete, like there weren't a bunch of half-baked ideas because the devs tried to cram in too much stuff.

The bosses and, to a much lesser extent for me personally, the exploration are pretty much the only aspects of LM2 that are objectively worse than 3. I think the game excels it in every other way. I really liked the time challenges where you have to vacuum all the ghosts in a mansion in like 10 minutes. I liked the puzzles that felt a lot more intricate than the ones in LM3 and even the first game. I even think the environments are more moody and atmospheric than in 3.

The first Luigi's Mansion will always be the creme of the crop, but the more I talk about it... I'm really excited to play this game again. It's just gonna be annoying when Nintendo sells this $40 3DS game again for $60 when it's admittedly not that impressive of a visual upgrade. But it's hardly worth complaining about because I'm still gonna buy it. Hope we get more 3DS ports in the Switch's final year, namely Kid Icarus Uprising. Would be a great send-off to a fantastic console.