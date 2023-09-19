Last week during the latest Direct broadcast, Nintendo locked in a release window for Luigi's Mansion 2 HD with the game due to arrive on the Switch in Summer 2024.
Now, a week on, the YouTube channel GameXplain has released a new comparison video, showing the new version running alongside the original 2013 3DS release, also known as Dark Moon. As you can see, the Switch version certainly lives up to 'HD' title with a nice resolution boost visually enhancing the look.
Not many other details have been revealed about this game, but again it will be the same game originally released for the 3DS. It will also support multiplayer in the game's ScareScraper mode.