Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Image: Nintendo

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is arriving on the Nintendo Switch next month. If you're still searching around for a physical deal and happen to be located in the US, you might want to check out Target's offer.

If you purchase the game from this retailer for $59.99 USD, you'll receive an exclusive Super Mario Bros. Wonder Shadowbox Collectible. This item will be available in stores only and is available in limited supply - so get in while you can. Here's a look:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Image: via social media (Wario64) / Target

In case you're wondering, a shadowbox is a glass-enclosed display case featuring a piece of artwork or something similar . If this doesn't interest you, there are plenty of other pre-order deals available in the US. You can check them out in our Nintendo Life guide which also covers deals in the UK.

What do you think of this Super Mario Bros. Wonder Target exclusive? Comment below.

