Super Mario Bros. Wonder is arriving on the Nintendo Switch next month. If you're still searching around for a physical deal and happen to be located in the US, you might want to check out Target's offer.

If you purchase the game from this retailer for $59.99 USD, you'll receive an exclusive Super Mario Bros. Wonder Shadowbox Collectible. This item will be available in stores only and is available in limited supply - so get in while you can. Here's a look:

In case you're wondering, a shadowbox is a glass-enclosed display case featuring a piece of artwork or something similar . If this doesn't interest you, there are plenty of other pre-order deals available in the US. You can check them out in our Nintendo Life guide which also covers deals in the UK.